About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets. We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by maintaining a succinct and helpful continuous integration environment and an informative deployment pipeline.

The Production Engineering team is responsible for the cloud infrastructure supporting Sentry's hosted platform. We do this by leveraging automation tools to automatically provision and scale services to meet the traffic demands of 1,000,000+ developers. Sentry receives over billions of events a day, and processes terabytes of data to return complex aggregations with sub-second latency.

As a Production Engineer, you will work with a multitude of technologies and have a direct impact on how Sentry evolves to handle 100x our current event volume. You’ll contribute to the vision of the team in a world of cloud providers and partner with other engineering teams in their efforts to grow and sustain Sentry.

In this role you will

Work across Sentry to ensure the uptime and reliability of Sentry's hosted platform

Architect and automate services and systems to meet the demand of scale

Analyze and tune systems to operate at maximum cost-effective efficiency

Guide engineering teams to properly configure their deployments

Collaborate with security to ensure infrastructure complies with company policies and industry best practices

Be a member of the team's on-call rotation - being available to respond and resolve critical issues

You’ll love this job if you

You enjoy working with others to improve scalability and performance

You enjoy fiddling with new cloud technologies and services

You’re not afraid to dig into system internals during the troubleshooting process

You’re familiar with the various SaaS ecosystems and have taken ownership of a service you once knew nothing about

You've got a story (or two) of a production incident you were involved in and can tell us why it would never happen again under your watch

Qualifications

5+ years of relevant experience

Experience with production monitoring and logging tools

Experience with some or all of the following tools: System Administration: Debian, Docker Cloud: Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Datastores: PostgreSQL, Redis, BigTable Environment Management: Saltstack, Kubernetes, Terraform/Terragrunt TCP/HTTP Routing: Nginx, Envoy

Experience with programming and scripting (Python is a plus)

Experience with up CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions, GoCD, or other related services.

Excellent written and oral English communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $185,000 to $237,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

