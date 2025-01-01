About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

We are looking for a highly organized and detail-oriented Recruiting Coordinator to join our Talent Acquisition team. In this role, you will play a vital part in ensuring a smooth and positive experience for both candidates and hiring managers on technical and business roles. You’ll handle the logistics of the recruiting process, coordinate interviews, support communication, and help our recruiting team run efficiently.

In this role you will

Interview Coordination : Schedule and confirm interviews across multiple time zones, ensuring candidates and interviewers are well-prepared with all the details

Candidate Experience : Act as the main point of contact for candidates throughout the process, providing timely updates and an exceptional experience

Recruiting Operations : Maintain applicant tracking system (ATS) data integrity, post job openings, and help generate reports and dashboards as needed

Communication : Draft candidate communications, send feedback requests, and support hiring managers with updates

Team Support : Partner with recruiters and hiring managers to ensure smooth execution of hiring processes

Process Improvement: Suggest and implement improvements to recruiting operations to make hiring more efficient and scalable

You’ll love this job if you are

You get genuine satisfaction from making complex things run smoothly behind the scenes

You think “candidate experience” isn’t just a buzzword — it’s about making people feel welcome and well-informed, even before they join

You like being in the middle of the action — connecting candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers so everything flows

You’re curious about how startups scale and want a front-row seat to how a high-growth company builds its team

Qualifications

1–3 years of experience in a recruiting, HR, or administrative coordination role

Proficiency with Ashby ATS required

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

High attention to detail and accuracy

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $85,000 is $100,000 . A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

