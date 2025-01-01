Senior Software Engineer, Developer Infrastructure

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets. We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by maintaining a succinct and helpful continuous integration environment and an informative deployment pipeline.

As a member of the Developer Productivity Team, you will be responsible for the delivery process and the overall developer experience. You will be supporting a growing engineering team while balancing factors such as process stability, artifact veracity, human interaction time and communication methodologies. You will also be helping new engineers get to their first production deployment quickly and be well-informed enough to repeat the process.

If the idea of crafting tools for toolsmiths brings a smile to your face, this could be the job for you.

In this role you will

Optimize the process of code delivery at Sentry ensuring that every engineer is delivering their best work quickly

Learn from our retrospectives and create tooling and process change to help developers avoid outages in the future

Develop deployment processes and tools to ensure our software gets to customers safely and efficiently

Streamline the engineering onboarding process via automation, highlighting learning opportunities and an introduction to delivery at Sentry

Measure key metrics of the delivery pipeline and respond to any major degradation of service

You’ll love this job if you

Customize most of your tools for efficiency

Believe in automating all the things

Get excited by collaborating directly with your customers

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or similar role

Strong proficiency with Python

Experience using Docker in production, continuous build environments, and developer laptops

Experience with customizing development tools

Strong written communication skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Apply For This Role