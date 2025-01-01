Senior Software Engineer (iOS), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

Ready to build the future of mobile app monitoring?

This is no ordinary engineering role. At Sentry, our Mobile SDK team creates the next generation of tools for developers worldwide, processing over a billion events every single day. We're looking for a talented Senior iOS SDK Engineer to join our team of experts.

You'll dive deep into Apple's most advanced technology, from powerful new APIs and SwiftUI to Foundation Models. If you love using cutting-edge tech to solve complex challenges, you've found your team.

What you will achieve in this role

As the owner of our iOS SDK, you will guide its development from the core architecture to the final product experience. You'll pioneer exciting new features like Session Replay and next-generation performance monitoring, all while mastering Apple's latest innovations like modern concurrency and on-device AI.

You will design robust, high-quality APIs built to handle massive scale, and you'll get to shape the overall vision for mobile at Sentry. Ultimately, you will be the go-to expert, helping our teams solve the most complex and interesting customer challenges.

Why you will love this role

We're looking for someone who is passionate about their craft and loves building elegant, intuitive tools that other developers are excited to use. You'll have the chance to contribute full-time to a major open-source project and see the immediate impact of your work in our fast-paced environment.

You will be surrounded by thoughtful, collaborative engineers who are dedicated to a culture of excellence, constantly pushing each other to learn, grow, and produce their best work.

Qualifications

5+ years of professional experience as a Software Engineer, with a strong focus on mobile platforms, and ideally in SDK development and/or developer tooling

Deep experience developing for the iOS platform using Swift and Objective-C

A strong understanding of mobile architecture, patterns, and best practices

Excellent written and spoken English communication skills

You live in the San Francisco/Toronto/Vienna area or are willing to relocate for this incredible opportunity

Bonus Points

Knowledge of the app monitoring and observability space

Familiarity with low-level programming (C/C++)

A track record of maintaining or contributing to open-source libraries

Experience with other mobile platforms or frameworks (Android + Kotlin/Java, React Native + JavaScript/TypeScript, Flutter + Dart)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $205,000 to $225,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

