Instrument Flue agents with Sentry
Use Flue's official Sentry blueprint to trace agent runs, inspect tool calls, correlate logs, and capture terminal failures.
Before you start
SDKs & packages
- A working Flue project with at least one agent
- The Flue CLI available in the project
Accounts & access
- A Sentry account with a Node.js project
Knowledge
- Basic familiarity with Flue agents and environment variables
1 Add Flue's Sentry tooling
Run Flue's official blueprint from your project root. It installs the correct Sentry SDK for your target, adds
@flue/opentelemetry, and wires the Sentry bridge into your application. You do not need to add Sentry calls to each agent or tool.
flue add tooling sentry
2 Configure Sentry
Copy your DSN from Settings > Projects > your project > Client Keys (DSN). Add it to your environment, then set the trace sample rate to
1 while you verify the setup. Flue sends logs and terminal failures when only the DSN is set, but AI traces require a sample rate above
0.
SENTRY_DSN=https://<public-key>@o<org-id>.ingest.sentry.io/<project-id>
SENTRY_TRACES_SAMPLE_RATE=1
SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT=development
3 Record prompts and responses
Enable input and output capture so Explore > Agents includes the full transcript, tool arguments, and tool results. Review the data your agent handles before you use these settings in production.
SENTRY_AI_RECORD_INPUTS=true
SENTRY_AI_RECORD_OUTPUTS=true
4 Run a tool-using agent
Start Flue and run a task that calls a tool. Need a starting point? Try Sentry's Flue pull request review example. To test Issues, trigger a terminal failure in a safe environment. A recovered tool error stays on the trace; a failed operation creates an Issue.Flue PR review example
5 Inspect the run in Sentry
Open Explore > Agents and open your test conversation. Check the transcript and tool calls, then use Timeline or the Trace link to inspect the span tree. Open Logs for the correlated Flue logs and Issues for the terminal failure.Sentry AI agent monitoring
That's it.
Your Flue agent is observable end to end.
One agent run now produces a connected record of model calls, tool executions, logs, and terminal failures in Sentry.
- Added Flue's official Sentry tooling to an agent project
- Configured traces and AI content capture
- Generated a tool-using agent trace and a terminal failure
- Connected Flue traces, logs, and issues in Sentry
Pro tips
- 💡 Use a distinct
SENTRY_ENVIRONMENTfor local, staging, and production runs so test failures do not mix with production data.
- 💡 Set
SENTRY_RELEASEin deployments to connect agent failures with the code version that introduced them.
- 💡 Filter by
gen_ai.agent.nameto compare token use and latency across a lead agent and its subagents.
- 💡 Reduce
SENTRY_TRACES_SAMPLE_RATEafter verification if your agent runs at high volume.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ Leaving
SENTRY_TRACES_SAMPLE_RATEunset. Its default is
0, so logs and terminal failures arrive but AI traces do not.
- ⚠️ Enabling input or output capture before reviewing your data policy. Prompts, tool arguments, and results can contain sensitive data.
- ⚠️ Adding a second AI tracing integration. Flue already emits the model and tool spans, so a second producer can double-count tokens and cost.
- ⚠️ Expecting every tool error to create an Issue. A recovered tool error stays on the trace; terminal operation and submission failures create Issues.
Frequently asked questions
0, Flue still sends Sentry Logs and terminal failures as Issues. Set the rate above
0 to add AI traces.
@sentry/cloudflare and wraps each generated agent Durable Object. Node.js targets use
@sentry/node.
SENTRY_AI_RECORD_INPUTS and
SENTRY_AI_RECORD_OUTPUTS so the Agents transcript includes prompts, responses, tool arguments, and results. Disable either setting if that data should not leave your application.
What's next?
Review Flue observability
Fix it, don't observe it.
Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.