Monitor AI agent spend with dashboards and alerts
Build a shared Sentry dashboard for AI agent cost, tokens, and top spenders, then get alerted when hourly spend breaches your budget or spikes. The dashboard the script builds is literally 'LLM Spend per User'.
Before you start
Telemetry
- A Sentry project receiving AI agent spans with standard
gen_ai.*attributes
- At least a few model calls with token data
Accounts & access
- Permission to create dashboards and detectors in your Sentry organization
- A Sentry auth token for the CLI
Tools
- The Sentry CLI installed
- Bash,
curl, and Python 3
1 Check the fields that drive the dashboard
Open Trace Explorer and inspect a model-call span. Confirm that it contains
gen_ai.operation.type:ai_client,
gen_ai.usage.total_tokens, and
gen_ai.response.model. Add
user.id and
user.username in your instrumentation if you want per-user widgets, and set
gen_ai.conversation.id if you want the most expensive conversations table. The dashboard filters to
ai_client spans because one turn can carry cost on both the model call and its parent agent span. Summing both would count the same cost twice.
2 Install and authenticate the Sentry CLI
Install the current Sentry CLI, then authenticate it.
sentry login stores the token in the CLI configuration so the dashboard script can call your organization APIs.
curl -sL https://sentry.io/get-cli/ | sh
sentry login
3 Create the dashboard and detectors
Download the reusable script from Sentry's agent tracing examples, make it executable, and pass your organization and project slugs. The script creates one dashboard and two detectors. It stops before making changes when items with the same names already exist, and it removes anything from the current run if a later API call fails.Dashboard script source
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/getsentry/sentry-agent-tracing-examples/main/dashboards/llm-spend-per-user.sh
chmod +x llm-spend-per-user.sh
./llm-spend-per-user.sh <org-slug> <project-slug>
4 Review the spend dashboard
Open the URL that the script prints, or select LLM Spend per User in Dashboards. If the user or conversation widgets are empty, add
user.id,
user.username, or
gen_ai.conversation.id to your model-call spans.
5 Tune the spend monitors
Open Monitors and adjust
LLM spend rate high and
LLM spend anomaly for your traffic and budget. To route notifications during creation, set
WORKFLOW_ID and, optionally,
OWNER=user: or
OWNER=team: before you run the script. Watch the alert workflow in the demo video.
That's it.
Agent spend is visible before it becomes a surprise.
Your team can now see who and what drives AI cost, then respond when hourly spend crosses a limit or leaves its normal range.
- Checked that your AI spans contain the fields used by the dashboard
- Created eight spend and usage widgets with the Sentry CLI
- Avoided double-counting cost from parent agent spans
- Created static and anomaly spend detectors
Pro tips
- 💡 Start with the included thresholds in a test project, then replace them with limits that match your model mix and traffic.
- 💡 Set
user.idto a stable internal identifier and
user.usernameto a useful display value. Do not use email addresses unless your data policy allows them.
- 💡 Use
TITLEto give a second dashboard a distinct name when you need separate views for environments or teams.
- 💡 Add an alert workflow so a detector routes to the team that can reduce spend or stop a faulty agent.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ Removing the
gen_ai.operation.type:ai_clientfilter from cost or token widgets. Parent agent spans can repeat the model-call values and double the totals.
- ⚠️ Assuming Sentry receives a dollar value from the SDK. Sentry derives
gen_ai.cost.total_tokensfrom token counts and its model price list.
- ⚠️ Running the script again without deleting or renaming the existing dashboard and detectors. The duplicate-name guard stops the run on purpose.
- ⚠️ Treating the starting thresholds as production defaults. A suitable hourly limit depends on your traffic, models, and budget.
Frequently asked questions
user.id. The top-spenders and conversation tables also use
user.username and
gen_ai.conversation.id.
WORKFLOW_ID, and set
OWNER to a Sentry user or team when you create the detectors.
What's next?
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