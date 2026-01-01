Open Trace Explorer and inspect a model-call span. Confirm that it contains gen_ai.operation.type:ai_client , gen_ai.usage.total_tokens , and gen_ai.response.model . Add user.id and user.username in your instrumentation if you want per-user widgets, and set gen_ai.conversation.id if you want the most expensive conversations table. The dashboard filters to ai_client spans because one turn can carry cost on both the model call and its parent agent span. Summing both would count the same cost twice.