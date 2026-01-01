Adopt structured logging for faster debugging

Replace your free-text log messages with stable event names that follow a predictable pattern, like domain.action . The domain is the area of your application (e.g. auth , cart , invoice ), and the action describes the event (e.g. login , checkout , create ).

domain.action is just one example convention. Any naming scheme works as long as you apply it consistently. This makes every log of the same type share the same message, so you can easily search and aggregate them.