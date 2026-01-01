How Golden State Ships Fixes Before Arena Doors Open

About Golden State

The Golden State Warriors have seven championships. The Golden State Valkyries have sold out all 44 home games to date and set the league’s all-time attendance record doing it. Both play at Chase Center and run on software built by the same team. The Consumer Products team is responsible for every digital touchpoint fans interact with – including every ticket scan, concession order, in-arena experience, and more.

The Golden State team manages 21 projects spanning React Native mobile apps, Next.js web experiences, Node.js microservices, and Android kiosk applications, built on a shared core framework that lets them cascade new features across the entire portfolio of properties.

The Challenge

Live events operate on hard deadlines that most software teams never face. When 18,064 fans walk into Chase Center for a game, the mobile ordering system, live score feeds, kiosk payment terminals…all have to work. There’s no option for fixing it later. If the payment system goes down during the first quarter, that’s lost revenue for the organization and a memory that sticks with fans after the final buzzer.

Before Sentry, Golden State was looking for a way to catch issues before fans ever encountered them, and to respond fast enough to fix problems during the narrow window before an event starts.

How They Use Sentry

Full-ecosystem monitoring

Golden State has Sentry instrumented across their entire stack. With active alerts via email and other channels, the team has real-time visibility into everything running in production. When they implemented Sentry, developers started seeing issues they never would have caught before.

Catching bugs before the arena doors open

The real value of Sentry for Golden State is how quickly they can move between catching an issue and fans arriving at the arena.

A recent example is an offer that wasn’t being applied correctly in the mobile ordering system. A notification came in from Sentry, a product manager responded, and the developers had a fix patched and deployed all before a single fan walked through the doors.

“We got a message, our product manager was able to respond, and before anyone even came to the arena, we had it solved and deployed.”

This pattern has become the team’s standard operating procedure. And it happens more often than they expected.

One framework, many properties

What makes Golden State’s setup particularly interesting is the shared architecture. Rather than building separate applications for the Warriors, Valkyries, Chase Center, and the Golden State Community Foundation, the team built a core framework that supports all of them. When they add a feature or fix a bug, it cascades across the entire portfolio.

With this architecture, Sentry monitors the foundation that every property depends on. Having visibility across the full ecosystem lets the team catch cross-cutting issues before they multiply.

Seer as a technical co-pilot for product managers

Golden State’s product management team has adopted Seer Agent as a tool for understanding their codebase, something previously only engineers could do.

The team manages code that was built over the past six years by previous teams. Rather than pulling engineers away from feature work to explain legacy code, PMs chat with Seer Agent using natural language to explore what’s already been built, understand how systems connect, and scope new feature ideas against the existing architecture.

The team manages about a dozen frontend experiences with developers maintaining a patchwork of interconnected microservices. A current initiative they have is to build a unified API layer so all frontends speak to a single API. They asked Seer Agent to analyze all of their microservices and propose a schema for the unified API, and it delivered a proposal that the PM team could evaluate and iterate on before involving developers.

“We can go in and see where our products stand, what’s been developed, what hasn’t, and actually see it in the code. Our product managers can do the same thing and look for vulnerabilities and opportunities.”

The results

Before adopting Sentry, Golden State’s debugging process was primarily reactive, with software issues typically identified via user feedback rather than automated detection.

Now, the team catches issues in production before they reach fans. Product managers and developers can investigate problems, understand the codebase, and coordinate fixes. And the shared framework that powers multiple properties is monitored end-to-end, so a single fix improves reliability across the entire portfolio.

For a team whose deadlines are dictated by tip-off times and doors opening, that visibility is critical to delivering a great fan experience.