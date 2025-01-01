How Honra Cut Their Review Time by 75% with Seer AI Code Review (1)

A five-person dev team ships faster and with fewer bugs, by swapping verbose reviews for precise, instant feedback. A five-person dev team ships faster and with fewer bugs, by swapping verbose reviews for precise, instant feedback.

Honra is a lean B2B software consultancy based in Puerto Rico, helping clients build custom products and infrastructure. With a five-person team writing TypeScript, Python, and Go, every engineer needs to make an outsized impact, and every minute counts.

To help his lean team deliver more value to their customers, President Marc Maceira Zayas needed a way to ship code faster while maintaining high quality standards. Here’s how Seer saved his team $15,000 in engineering hours in one week.

The Challenge: Slow reviews, lost flow

Before using Seer, code review at Honra was slow and manual. Marc’s team used a mix of manual testing and reading through PRs line by line. It worked, until it didn’t.

“Usually, the devil is in the details,” Marc said. “We’d miss tiny bugs that should’ve been caught earlier. And because everyone’s responsible for shipping, a drawn out review meant new code wasn’t getting shipped.”

They initially adopted another AI code review tool to automate reviews, which helped at first. But soon, it became a drag. The AI-generated feedback took 20–50 minutes per PR, and what should’ve been a three-line comment often came back as a two-paragraph lecture.

Instead of surfacing real issues, the tool drifted into opinionated explanations about implementation details. The result? Context fatigue and confusion.

“Sometimes it would make you question whether your solution was wrong, even when it wasn’t. It got too verbose, too slow, and out of its lane.”

The Solution: Instant, Actionable Feedback The Solution: Instant, Actionable Feedback

When Honra started testing Seer’s AI code reviewer, they immediately noticed the difference.

“We laughed the first time we saw it run,” Marc said. “A minute after opening a PR, Seer had already left feedback. It was straight to the point and called out important bugs.”

Where the other tool’s reviews took twenty minutes or more, Seer’s came in within 1–3 minutes. Instead of verbose commentary, Seer’s suggestions were concise, contextual, and focused on actual bugs.

“One especially valuable example came from integrating a new payment method into a client’s event-management platform.

From our perspective everything appeared to be functioning correctly. Payments were being processed and the feature looked ready for production.

Seer surfaced an issue we had completely overlooked: although the payments succeeded, the transactions weren’t being recorded with the correct categorization for downstream reconciliation. Catching that early prevented a significant operational headache for both us and the client.”

Seer’s speed and signal quality let the team move faster. Instead of waiting around, engineers could fix issues on the spot and merge PRs while still in flow.

The Results: From Two Hours to Thirty Minutes The Results: From Two Hours to Thirty Minutes

Seer’s code review changed Honra’s workflow overnight:

75% faster reviews : Total PR time open–close went from 1.5–2 hours to 20–30 minutes per PR.

$15,000 saved in one week: Faster approvals & reduced rework saved $15,000 in engineering hours over a single week.

Better focus : No more context switching while waiting for AI to finish a 50-minute thinkpiece.

Concise, trustworthy feedback: A few comments pointing out important bugs, rather than spammy style policing

“Sentry gives us exactly what we need — straight to the point, fast, and accurate. It’s saved us hours per feature, and that translates to the bottom line. For example, on one fixed-fee client project, the faster approvals and reduced rework translated to saving roughly $15,000 worth of engineering hours in one week.”

Today, Honra runs Seer on all their repositories. PRs get opened, reviewed, and merged the same day – usually within the same hour. Seer’s feedback is so direct that developers don’t bother prompting another AI tool to generate the fix — they just implement it immediately.

“Copying a prompt into our coding agent would take longer than just fixing it ourselves. The comments are that clear.”

Why Seer works for Honra Why Seer works for Honra

Marc’s team has tried a lot of AI development tools, but calls Seer their favorite so far. It hits the sweet spot between speed and quality, helping Honra ship more code every day.