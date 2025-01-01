Sentry @ WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2025

July 10 / Berlin, Germany

Heading to WeAreDevelopers 2025? Us too (or maybe you just really love debugging). If your app is crashing, lagging, or having an identity crisis, come find us at booth #608. We’ve got tools, answers, and yes — stickers.

Give Sentry a try free for 3 months with promo code wearedev2025

Want to talk shop with someone who actually enjoys debugging? Schedule a 1:1 with the Sentry team.

Meet with us