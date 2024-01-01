Anthropic Subprocessor Acknowledgment

This Subprocessor Acknowledgment is entered into by you, as a customer of Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry) (“Sentry”). If you are accessing the Sentry service on behalf of your company, you represent that you are authorized to enter into this acknowledgment on behalf of your company, and all references to “you” reference your company.

You acknowledge and agree that:

  • Sentry’s Github CoPilot Plug-In is a no-charge experimental feature.
  • By choosing to use this feature, you agree that Sentry may submit your data to Anthropic, PBC, whose address is at 548 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94104 (“Anthropic”).
  • Anthropic will process the data for the purpose of providing AI-generated text in support of this feature. Sentry makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the feature’s AI-generated recommendations.
  • Anthropic will be a subprocessor of any personal data you submit pursuant to the Data Processing Addendum located at https://sentry.io/legal/dpa/ (or such other agreement governing the same subject matter) between you and Sentry.

