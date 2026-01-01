Sentry Logs, Beyond the Basics

Sentry Logs are an important piece of your debugging toolkit. They give you necessary context to answer the daunting “why did this happen” when errors show you what broke and traces show where the time went.

In this workshop, we’ll show you how to use logs alongside traces and errors to get to a root cause faster, keep context intact as a request crosses service and language boundaries, and tune signals instead of drowning in noise.

We’ll cover:

Debugging with logs, traces, and errors together: how to use all your telemetry to get to a root cause faster

Logging across service boundaries: best practices for keeping context intact as a request crosses processes and languages

Tuning signal to noise: which log levels actually matter and how to sample without losing the one log you needed

And in case you missed our last workshop, Writing Useful Logs For Production, you can watch it on demand here.