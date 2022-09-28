Share Your Story. Win Cool Prizes.

Sep 28, 2022 — 12:00 AM

Share stories about building better code and “oh $#*%” moments for a chance to win weekly prizes

To celebrate DEX, Sentry is giving away $100 Visa gift cards and prizes to those who share the highs and lows of building software. To participate:

Share a 30-second video on Twitter about the week’s topic Use that week’s specific hashtag (below) and the #DEX2022 Tag @getsentry

There will be five topics over ten weeks, with three winners each week (that means up to 6 winners for each topic!). Follow Sentry on Twitter for more details about each week’s topic.

Weekly Topics and Hashtags

Weeks Dates Topic Hashtags & Tags Weeks Dates Topic Hashtags & Tags Weeks 1-2 July 18 - 31 Worst wheel of death you’ve ever experienced #wheelofdeath #DEX2022 @getsentry Weeks 3-4 August 1 - 14 The slowest app you made fast #slow2fast #DEX2022 @getsentry Weeks 5-6 August 15 - 28 The worst error you’ve found in production #worsterror #DEX2022 @getsentry Weeks 7-8 August 29 - September 11 Biggest bug you caught right before deployment Weeks 9-10 September 12-25 The best and worst parts of your day as a developer #dayinthelife #DEX2022 @getsentry

Contest Details