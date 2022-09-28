Share Your Story. Win Cool Prizes.
Share stories about building better code and “oh $#*%” moments for a chance to win weekly prizes
To celebrate DEX, Sentry is giving away $100 Visa gift cards and prizes to those who share the highs and lows of building software. To participate:
- Share a 30-second video on Twitter about the week’s topic
- Use that week’s specific hashtag (below) and the #DEX2022
- Tag @getsentry
There will be five topics over ten weeks, with three winners each week (that means up to 6 winners for each topic!). Follow Sentry on Twitter for more details about each week’s topic.
Weekly Topics and Hashtags
|Weeks
|Dates
|Topic
|Hashtags & Tags
|Weeks
|Dates
|Topic
|Hashtags & Tags
|Weeks 1-2
|July 18 - 31
|Worst wheel of death you’ve ever experienced
|#wheelofdeath #DEX2022 @getsentry
|Weeks 3-4
|August 1 - 14
|The slowest app you made fast
|#slow2fast #DEX2022 @getsentry
|Weeks 5-6
|August 15 - 28
|The worst error you’ve found in production
|#worsterror #DEX2022 @getsentry
|Weeks 7-8
|August 29 - September 11
|Biggest bug you caught right before deployment
|Weeks 9-10
|September 12-25
|The best and worst parts of your day as a developer
|#dayinthelife #DEX2022 @getsentry
Contest Details
- Weekly first-place winners will receive a $100 Visa gift card, and second and third-place winners are eligible to receive swag unless located in a restricted country.
- Sentry employees will vote on submissions to select the top three weekly winners. Winners will be notified by the end of the following week through a direct message on Twitter from the @getsentry account.
- Throughout the 10-week contest, each participant can win a gift card once if they win first place, and can receive Sentry swag once if they win second or third place.
- Winners will be required to submit their original video and contact information to receive their prize.
- Winners’ videos will be compiled together in a short sizzle reel and used during virtual and in-person events, and as content on social media and Sentry websites.
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
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