Full-Stack Performance and Debugging Workshop

Get started with tracing: Learn how to configure the Sentry SDK for tracing. Learn how trace propagation works, and how traces help you understand the performance across your application
Get started with Span Attributes, Metrics and Alerts: Learn how to take tracing to the next level by configuring custom spans that measure your applications attributes, and metrics. Learn how to configure alerts to get notified when performance is dropping or your application is unstable.
Tracing for Database Queries, Queues, and Caches: Expand tracing to include instrumentation for common architecture configurations like database setups, job queues, and cache configurations.
Visualize Traces in Dashboards: Learn how to take all we’ve done with tracing and create dashboard views that help teams undersatnd how their application is performing.