Performance: Under the Hood

Aug 5, 2022 — 11:00 AM

In Formula One, every millisecond counts. Your application is no different. Your customers expect high performance and zero down-time. Developers need to quickly solve code errors and latency problems before they impact the user experience.

Join us on August 5 for an exclusive driving experience at Sonoma Raceway with Sentry. You’ll go under the hood to see the mechanics behind how professional race car drivers monitor & maintain the highest levels of performance.

Agenda (subject to change)

11:00am: Pick-up at Sentry HQ (45 Fremont St, San Francisco)

Pick-up at Sentry HQ (45 Fremont St, San Francisco) 12:00pm: Arrival and lunch at Sonoma Raceway

Arrival and lunch at Sonoma Raceway 1:00pm: Under the hood discussion, tutorial and drive time in a Sprint Kart (which can go up to a whopping 70mph!)

Under the hood discussion, tutorial and drive time in a Sprint Kart (which can go up to a whopping 70mph!) 4:00pm: Happy hour overlooking the raceway in beautiful wine country

Happy hour overlooking the raceway in beautiful wine country 5:00pm: Departure from Sonoma Raceway

Departure from Sonoma Raceway 6:00pm: Approximate arrival time back at Sentry HQ (45 Fremont St, San Francisco)

Transportation will be provided to and from Sonoma Raceway. Spots are limited — sign up today.

FAQ

Q: What is required to drive the Racing Karts?

A: Drivers should have the basic knowledge of how to drive a vehicle. The karts are simple to drive in practice but take skill to drive fast and efficiently. We’ll make sure you have the knowledge and give you the tools to be your fastest.

Q: Why do I need to provide my height and weight information?

A: We will need to collect your height and weight information in advance so all the karts, driving suits and helmets can be properly outfitted when we arrive.

Q: Do I need my driver’s license to race one of your racing karts?

A: No, a license is not required. In fact, our racing school is open to drivers 13 years and older.