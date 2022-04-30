Pycon US 2022: Happy Hour with Sentry & Sourcegraph

Apr 30, 2022 — 12:00 AM

Let’s celebrate Pycon US 2022 with free food, drinks and of course, epic arcade games.

Join us at the Hat, Quarters Arcade Bar’s exclusive private room, themed after the 1961 renovation of the Club Manhattan and featuring a full bar with a private bartender, red velvet booths, board games and vintage pinball machines.

Happily co-hosted by Sentry and Sourcegraph, we can’t wait to see you there. RSVP today to secure your spot.