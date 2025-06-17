Sentry Day at Cisco
Cisco teams, ready to elevate your application performance? Join our workshop to see how Sentry can revolutionize your development.
Not using Sentry? Discover how Cisco teams leverage Sentry’s observability suite—error tracking, performance monitoring, and code coverage, now with AI enhancements—to streamline workflows and boost developer productivity.
Already a Sentry user? Learn new tricks as we explore our latest features.
As a valued Cisco partner, you have immediate access! Bypass lengthy approvals with our existing MSA and dive into powerful error monitoring, session replays, and performance tracing.
See Sentry.io in action as we:
- Provide Background on Cisco’s Sentry Partnership
- Demo our Full Product Suite Including
- Error Monitoring
- Session Replays
- Performance Monitoring/Tracing
- Code Coverage
- Answer any questions you may have
featuring
- Matt Andrews
Developer Advocate, Sentry
- Prithvi Rakajumar
Sr. Solutions Engineer, Sentry
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.