Sentry Day at Cisco

Jun 17, 2025 — 6:00 PM

Cisco teams, ready to elevate your application performance? Join our workshop to see how Sentry can revolutionize your development.

Not using Sentry? Discover how Cisco teams leverage Sentry’s observability suite—error tracking, performance monitoring, and code coverage, now with AI enhancements—to streamline workflows and boost developer productivity.

Already a Sentry user? Learn new tricks as we explore our latest features.

As a valued Cisco partner, you have immediate access! Bypass lengthy approvals with our existing MSA and dive into powerful error monitoring, session replays, and performance tracing.

See Sentry.io in action as we: