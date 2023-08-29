Sentry Kickoff Party @ Google Cloud Next

Aug 29, 2023 — 1:30 AM

Sentry is headed to Google Cloud Next and we’re excited to meet you there! Start the week strong and join us at our casual happy hour at SPIN SF (690 Folsom St #100, San Francisco, CA 94107) from 6:30 - 8:30pm on Monday, August 28th.

Free food + drinks (and of course, ping pong!) will be served. RSVP today as spots are limited.

This is an invite-only event. Upon registration, your RSVP will be reviewed by the Sentry team and if accepted, a confirmation email will be sent to you shortly within 24-48 hours.