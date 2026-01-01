Observing and Debugging Next.js apps with Sentry: A Hands on Session

Next.js applications can be challenging to debug in production. It’s not always clear where an issue originated or how it impacts users. Join us as we walk through how to get started with Sentry for Next.js so you can observe how your app behaves in production, understand performance and user impact, and debug issues when they arise.
We’ll cover:
Configuring Sentry for Next.js, including setting up and verifying source maps
How to debug hydration errors, Error Boundary issues, and problems related to RSC (React Server Components)
Handling errors related to ISR (Incremental Static Regeneration)
Investigating performance issues using logs, tracing, and metrics
Leveraging Seer to surface performance and error regressions early