Version 2.0.0 5.1.0 (Latest version - May 29, 2024) 5.0.0 (December 29, 2022) 4.0.0 (September 21, 2022) 3.0.0 (September 27, 2021) 2.0.0 (September 1, 2020) 1.0.0 (March 7, 2018) of This Agreement was created on September 1, 2020 and has been deprecated. Please see Data Processing Addendum 5.1.0 for the latest version .

This Data Processing Addendum (this “DPA”) is entered into by and between Functional Software, Inc. d/b/a Sentry (“Sentry”, “we”, or “us”) and the party that electronically accepts or otherwise agrees or opts-in to this DPA (“Customer”, or “you”). This DPA is effective as of the date electronically agreed and accepted by you.

You have entered into one or more agreements with us (each, as amended from time to time, an “Agreement”) governing the provision of our real-time error tracking, crash reporting, application monitoring, and visibility service more fully described at www.sentry.io (the “Service”). This DPA will amend the terms of the Agreement to reflect the parties’ rights and responsibilities with respect to the processing and security of Customer Data (as defined below) under the Agreement. If you are accepting this DPA in your capacity as an employee, consultant or agent of Customer, you represent that you are an employee, consultant or agent of Customer, and that you have the authority to bind Customer to this DPA.

Any capitalized terms not defined in this DPA shall have the meanings set forth in the Agreement.

Definitions. The following definitions apply to this DPA: “CCPA” means the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (California Civil Code §§ 1798.100 et seq.); as may be amended, superseded or replaced from time to time. “Customer Data” means data you submit to, store on, or send to us via the Service. “Data Incident” means a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, Personal Data on systems that are managed and controlled by Sentry. Data Incidents will not include unsuccessful attempts or activities that do not compromise the security of Personal Data, including, without limitation, pings, port scans, denial of service attacks, network attacks on firewall or networked systems, or unsuccessful login attempts. “Europe” means, for the purposes of this DPA, the member states of the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. “European Data Protection Legislation” means the data protection and privacy laws and regulations enacted in Europe and applicable to the Personal Data in question, including as applicable: (a) the GDPR; (b) the Federal Data Protection Act of 19 June 1992 (Switzerland); and/or (c) in respect of the United Kingdom, the Data Protection Act 2018 and any applicable national legislation that replaces or converts in domestic law the GDPR or any other law relating to data and privacy as a consequence of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union; in each case as may be amended, superseded or replaced from time to time. “GDPR” means Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC. “Notification Email Address” means the email address(es) that you designate to receive notifications when you create an account to use the Service. You agree that you are solely responsible for ensuring that your Notification Email Address is current and valid at all times. “Personal Data” means any personal data or personal information (as those terms are defined by European Data Protection Legislation and the CCPA, as applicable) contained within Customer Data. “Privacy Laws” means: (a) the CCPA; and (b) European Data Protection Legislation. “Standard Contractual Clauses” or “SCCs” means the standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to processors approved pursuant to the European Commission’s decision (C(2010)593) of 5 February 2010, in the form set out in Annex C; as amended, superseded or replaced from time to time in accordance with this DPA. “Subprocessor” means a third party that we use to process Customer Data in order to provide parts of the Service and/or related technical support. For the avoidance of doubt, Subprocessor shall not include Sentry employees or contractors. “Term” means the term of the Agreement. The terms “personal data”, “special categories of personal data” “data subject”, “processing”, “controller”, “processor” and “supervisory authority” as used in this DPA have the meanings given in European Data Protection Legislation or if not defined therein, the GDPR. Data Processing. Roles and Regulatory Compliance; Authorization. Scope of this DPA. This DPA applies where and only to the extent Sentry processes Personal Data as a processor (for the purposes of European Data Protection Legislation) or service provider (for the purposes of and as defined by the CCPA). Roles and Responsibilities. The parties acknowledge and agree as follows: (i) that the subject matter and details of the processing are described in Annex A; (ii) that for the purposes of European Data Protection Legislation, Sentry is a processor of Personal Data and Customer is the controller (or a processor acting on behalf of a third party controller); (iii) if the CCPA applies to processing of Personal Data, Sentry shall act solely as a service provider (as that term is defined under the CCPA) on behalf Customer; (iv) Sentry shall not retain, use or disclose Personal Data for any purpose other than the purposes described in this DPA, and shall not “sell” Personal Data (within the meaning under the CCPA); and (iv) that each of us will comply with our obligations under applicable Privacy Law with respect to the processing of Personal Data. Authorization by Third Party Controller. If you are a processor of Personal Data, you warrant to us that your instructions and actions with respect to that Personal Data, including your appointment of Sentry as another processor, have been authorized by the relevant controller. Customer responsibilities. Customer Authorization. Sentry shall process Personal Data in accordance with Customer’s documented lawful instructions. By entering into this DPA, you hereby authorize and instruct us to process Personal Data: (i) to provide the Service, and related technical support; (ii) as otherwise permitted or required by your use of the Service and/or your requests for technical support; (iii) as otherwise permitted or required by the Agreement, including this DPA; and (iv) as further documented in any other written instructions that are agreed by the parties. We will not process Personal Data for any other purpose, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation. The parties agree that the Agreement (including this DPA), and your use of the Service in accordance with the Agreement, set out your complete and final processing instructions and any processing outside the scope of these instructions (if any) shall require prior written agreement between the parties. Customer shall ensure its instructions are lawful and that the processing of Personal Data in accordance with such instructions will not violate Privacy Laws. Prohibition on Sensitive Data. You will not submit, store, or send any sensitive data or special categories of personal data (collectively, “Sensitive Data”) to us for processing, and you will not permit nor authorize any of your employees, agents, contractors, or data subjects to submit, store, or send any Sensitive Data to us for processing. You acknowledge that we do not request or require Sensitive Data as part of providing the Service to you, that we do not wish to receive or store Sensitive Data, and that our obligations in this DPA will not apply with respect to Sensitive Data. Deletion. Deletion During Term. We will enable you to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner that is consistent with the functionality of the Service. If you use the Service to delete any Personal Data in a manner that would prevent you from recovering Personal Data at a future time, you agree that this will constitute an instruction to us to delete Personal Data from our systems in accordance with our standard processes and applicable law. We will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, but in all events in accordance with applicable law. Deletion When Term Expires. When the Term expires, we will destroy any Personal Data in our possession or control. This requirement will not apply to the extent that we are required by applicable law to retain some or all of the Personal Data, in which event we will isolate and protect the Personal Data from further processing and delete in accordance with Sentry’s deletion practices, except to the extent required by law. You acknowledge that you will be responsible for exporting, before the Term expires, any Personal Data you want to retain after the Term expires. Data Security. Security Measures. We will implement and maintain appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect Personal Data against Data Incidents and to preserve the security and confidentiality of Personal Data, as described in Annex B (collectively, the “Security Measures”). Sentry shall ensure that any person who is authorized by Sentry to process Personal Data shall be under an appropriate obligation of confidentiality (whether a contractual or statutory duty). Customer acknowledges that Security Measures are subject to technical progress and development and that accordingly we may update or modify the Security Measures from time to time, provided that such updates and modifications do not result in the degradation of the overall security of the Service. Data Incidents. Upon becoming aware of a Data Incident, we will notify you promptly and without undue delay, and will take reasonable steps to minimize harm and secure Personal Data. Any notifications that we send you pursuant to this Section 4.2 will be sent to your Notification Email Address and will describe, to the extent possible and/or known to Sentry, the details of the Data Incident, the steps we have taken to mitigate the potential risks, and any suggestions we have for you to minimize the impact of the Data Incident. We will not assess the contents of any Personal Data in order to identify information that may be subject to specific legal requirements. You are solely responsible for complying with any incident notification laws that may apply to you, and to fulfilling any third-party notification obligations related to any Data Incident(s). Our notification of or response to a Data Incident under this Section will not constitute an acknowledgement of fault or liability with respect to the Data Incident. Your Security Responsibilities. You agree that, without prejudice to our obligations under Sections 4.1 or 4.2: (i) you are solely responsible for your use of the Service, including making appropriate use of the Service to ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk in relation to Customer Data, securing any account authentication credentials, systems, and devices you use to use the Service, and backing up your Customer Data. You understand and agree that we have no obligation to protect Customer Data that you elect to store or transfer outside of our or our Subprocessors’ systems (e.g., offline or on-premise storage). You are solely responsible for evaluating whether the Service and our commitments under this Section 4 meet your needs, including with respect to your compliance with any of your security obligations under Privacy Laws, as applicable. Audit Rights. Audit Reports. You acknowledge that Sentry is regularly audited against various information security standards by independent third-party auditors and internal auditors, respectively. Upon request, we shall supply (on a confidential basis) a summary copy of our audit report(s), so that you can verify our compliance with the audit standards against which it has been assessed, and this DPA. Further, we will provide written responses (on a confidential basis) to all reasonable requests for information necessary to confirm our compliance with this DPA, provided that you will not exercise this right more than once per calendar year. Independent Audits. While it is the parties’ intention to rely ordinarily on the provision of the above audit report(s) to verify our compliance with this DPA, we will allow an internationally-recognized independent auditor that you select to conduct audits to verify our compliance with our obligations in this DPA. You must send any requests for audits under this Section 4.4.2 to legal@sentry.io. Following our receipt of your request, the parties will discuss and agree in advance on the reasonable start date, scope, duration, and security and confidentiality controls applicable to the audit. You will be responsible for any costs associated with the audit. You agree not to exercise your audit rights under this Section 4.4.2 more than once in any twelve (12) calendar month period, except (i) if and when required by a competent data protection authority; or (ii) an audit is necessary due to a Data Incident. Data Subject Rights; Data Export. Access; Rectification; Restricted Processing; Portability. You acknowledge that the Service may, depending on the functionality of the Service, enable you to: (i) access the Customer Data; (ii) rectify inaccurate Customer Data; (iii) restrict the processing of Customer Data; (iv) delete Customer Data; and (v) export Customer Data. Cooperation; Data Subjects’ Rights. To the extent that you cannot access the relevant Personal Data within the Service, we will provide you, at your expense, with all reasonable and timely assistance to enable you to respond to: (i) requests from data subjects who wish to exercise any of their rights under applicable Privacy Laws; and (ii) any other correspondence, enquiry or complaint received from a data subject, supervisory authority or other third party in connection with the processing of the Customer Data. In the event that any such request, correspondence, enquiry or complaint is made directly to us, we will promptly inform you of it, and provide you with as much detail as reasonably possible. Data Transfers. Data Storage and Processing Facilities. You agree that we may, subject to Section 6.2, store and process Customer Data in the United States and any other country in which we or our Subprocessors maintain data processing operations. Sentry shall ensure that such transfers are made in compliance with applicable Privacy Laws and this DPA. Transfers of Data out of Europe; Your Responsibilities. If the storage and/or processing of Personal Data as described in Section 6.1 involves transfers of Personal Data to Sentry outside of Europe, and European Data Protection Legislation applies to the transfer (collectively, “Transferred Personal Data”), then (i) we agree to abide by and process Transferred Personal Data in accordance with the Standard Contractual Clauses, which are incorporated into and form a part of this DPA; (ii) we agree to provide and comply with the Additional Safeguards, as described in Annex B; and (iii) for so long as Sentry is self-certified to the Privacy Shield we shall continue to process Transferred Personal Data in compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles. With respect to Transferred Personal Data, you agree that if we adopt an alternative data transfer mechanism (including any new version of, or successor to, the Standard Contractual Clauses or Privacy Shield adopted pursuant to applicable European Data Protection Legislation) for Transferred Personal Data not described in this DPA (“Alternative Transfer Solution”), the Alternative Transfer Solution shall apply instead of the transfer mechanisms described in this DPA (but only to the extent such Alternative Transfer Solution complies with applicable European Data Protection Legislation and extends to the territories to which Transferred Personal Data is transferred), and if we request that you take any action (including, without limitation, execution of documents) reasonably required to give full effect to that solution, you will promptly do so. Standard Contractual Clauses. The parties agree that (i) purely for the purposes of the descriptions in the Standard Contractual Clauses, Sentry is the “data importer” and you are the “data exporter” (notwithstanding that you may be located outside Europe and/or you may be acting as a processor on behalf of third party controllers); and (ii) it is not the intention of either party to contradict or restrict any of the provisions set forth in the Standard Contractual Clauses and, accordingly, if and to the extent the Standard Contractual Clauses conflict with any provision of the Agreement (including this DPA), the Standard Contractual Clauses shall prevail to the extent of such conflict. In particular, nothing in the DPA shall exclude the rights of third-party beneficiaries granted under the Standard Contractual Clauses. Subprocessors. Consent to Engagement. You specifically authorize us to engage third parties as Subprocessors. Whenever we engage a Subprocessor, we will enter into a contract with that Subprocessor which imposes data protection terms that require the Subprocessor to protect Personal Data to an equivalent standard required under this DPA, and we shall remain responsible for the Subprocessor’s compliance with the obligations of this DPA and for any acts or omissions of the Subprocessor that cause us to breach any of our obligations under this DPA. List of Subprocessors. A list of our current Subprocessors are: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and SendGrid. We may update the list of approved Subprocessors upon written notice to you, at which point you will have the opportunity to object as described in Section 7.3 below. Objections; Sole Remedy. Within thirty (30) days of our engagement of any Subprocessor (as determined by the date that we notify you of an update to the list of Subprocessors described in Section 7.2, above), you have the right to object to the appointment of that Subprocessor on reasonable grounds that the Subprocessor does not or cannot comply with the requirements set forth in this DPA (each, an “Objection”). If we do not remedy or provide a reasonable workaround for your Objection within a reasonable time, you may, as your sole remedy and our sole liability for your Objection, terminate the Agreement for your convenience, and without further liability to either party. We will not owe you a refund of any fees you have paid in the event you decide to terminate the Agreement pursuant to this Section. Additional Information. You acknowledge that we are required under European Data Protection Legislation (i) to collect and maintain records of certain information, including, among other things, the name and contact detail of each processor and/or controller on whose behalf we are acting and, where applicable, of such processor’s or controller’s local representative and data protection officer; and (ii) to make such information available to the supervisory authorities. Accordingly, if European Data Protection Legislation applies to the processing of Personal Data, you will, when requested, provide this additional information to us, and ensure that the information is kept accurate and up-to-date. Data Protection Impact Assessment. We will provide you with reasonable and timely assistance as you may require in order to conduct a data protection impact assessment and, if necessary, consult with the relevant data protection authority. Miscellaneous.

There are no third-party beneficiaries to this DPA. Except as expressly provided herein, nothing in this DPA will be deemed to waive or modify any of the provisions of the Agreement, which otherwise remains in full force and effect. Specifically, nothing in this DPA will affect any of the terms of the Agreement relating to Sentry’s limitations of liability, which will remain in full force and effect. If you have entered into more than one Agreement with us, this DPA will amend each of the Agreements separately. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between the terms of this DPA and the terms of the Agreement, the terms of this DPA will control.

Change in Privacy Laws.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement (including this DPA), in the event of a change in Privacy Laws or a determination or order by a supervisory authority or competent court affecting this DPA or the lawfulness of any processing activities under this DPA, we reserve the right to make any amendments to this DPA as are reasonably necessary to ensure continued compliance with European Data Protection Legislation or compliance with any such orders.

Annex A

Data Processing Description

Controller (Data Exporter): Customer (as defined in the DPA)

Processor (Data Importer): Functional Software, Inc. d/b/a Sentry

Subject Matter: Sentry’s provision of the Service to Customer, and related technical support.

Processing Duration: Throughout the Term of the Agreement plus the period from expiry of the Term until deletion of Personal Data by Sentry in accordance with the Agreement.

Nature and Purpose of the Processing: Sentry will process personal data submitted to, stored on, or sent via the Service for the purpose of providing the Service and related technical support in accordance with this DPA.

Data Subjects: The personal data transferred concern the following categories of data subjects:

End users of the Service

Individuals whose personal data is supplied by end users of the Service.

Categories of Data: The personal data transferred concern the following categories of data:

Direct identifying information (e.g. name, email address, telephone)

Indirect identifying information (e.g. job title, gender, date of birth)

Device identification data and traffic data (e.g. IP addresses, MAC addresses, web logs, browser agents)

Any personal data supplied by end users of the Service

Special Categories of Data: The personal data transferred to Sentry through the Service is determined and controlled by Customer. As such, Customer controls the content of the personal data transferred to Sentry and is solely responsible for ensuring the legality of the categories of data it may choose to transfer to Sentry. The DPA includes an express prohibition on the transfer of special categories of personal data to Sentry.

Processing Operations: Sentry will perform the following basic processing activities: processing to provide the Service in accordance with the Agreement; processing to perform any steps necessary for the performance of the Agreement; and processing to comply with other reasonable instructions provided by Customer (e.g. via email) that are consistent with the terms of the Agreement.

Annex B

Security Measures

Access control to premises and facilities Measures must be taken to prevent unauthorized physical access to premises and facilities holding personal data. Measures shall include: Access control system

ID reader, magnetic card, chip card

(Issue of) keys

Door locking (electric door openers etc.)

Surveillance facilities

Alarm system, video/CCTV monitor

Logging of facility exits/entries Access control to systems Measures must be taken to prevent unauthorized access to IT systems. These must include the following technical and organizational measures for user identification and authentication: Password procedures (incl. special characters and minimum length)

No access for guest users or anonymous accounts

Central management of system access

Access to IT systems subject to approval from HR management and IT system administrators Access control to data Measures must be taken to prevent authorized users from accessing data beyond their authorized access rights and prevent the unauthorized input, reading, copying, removal modification or disclosure of data. These measures shall include: Differentiated access rights

Access rights defined according to duties

Automated log of user access via IT systems Disclosure control Measures must be taken to prevent the unauthorized access, alteration or removal of data during transfer, and to ensure that all transfers are secure and are logged. These measures shall include: Encryption in transit and at rest.

Creating an audit trail of all data transfers Input control Measures must be put in place to ensure all data management and maintenance is logged, and an audit trail of whether data have been entered, changed or removed (deleted) and by whom must be maintained. Measures should include: Logging user activities on IT systems

That it is possible to verify and establish to which bodies personal data have been or may be transmitted or made available using data communication equipment

That it is possible to verify and establish which personal data have been input into automated data-processing systems and when and by whom the data have been input; Job control Measures should be put in place to ensure that data is processed strictly in compliance with the data importer’s instructions. These measures must include: Unambiguous wording of contractual instructions

Monitoring of contract performance Availability control Measures should be put in place designed to ensure that data are protected against accidental destruction or loss.These measures must include: Installed systems may, in the case of interruption, be restored

Systems are functioning, and that faults are reported

Stored personal data cannot be corrupted by means of a malfunctioning of the system

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Business Continuity procedures

Remote storage Segregation control Measures should be put in place to allow data collected for different purposes to be processed separately. These measures should include: Restriction of access to data stored for different purposes according to staff duties.

Segregation of business IT systems

Segregation of IT testing and production environments Supplemental Measures Measures and assurances regarding U.S. government surveillance (“Additional Safeguards”). Sentry uses encryption both in transit and at rest (see Section 4 above).

As of the date of this DPA, Sentry has not received any national security orders of the type described in Paragraphs 150-202 of the judgment in the EU Court of Justice Case C-311/18, Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland Limited and Maximillian Schrems.

No court has found Sentry to be the type of entity eligible to receive process issued under FISA Section 702: (i) an “electronic communication service provider” within the meaning of 50 U.S.C § 1881(b)(4) or (ii) a member of any of the categories of entities described within that definition.

Sentry shall not comply with any request under FISA for bulk surveillance, i.e., a surveillance demand whereby a targeted account identifier is not identified via a specific “targeted selector” (an identifier that is unique to the targeted endpoint of communications subject to the surveillance).

Sentry shall use all available legal mechanisms to challenge any demands for data access through national security process that Sentry receives, as well as any non-disclosure provisions attached thereto.

Sentry shall take no action pursuant to U.S. Executive Order 12333.

Starting no later than September 30, 2020, Sentry will publish a transparency report indicating the types of binding legal demands for the personal data it has received, including national security orders and directives, which shall encompass any process issued under FISA Section 702.

Sentry will notify Customer if Sentry can no longer comply with the Standard Contractual Clauses or these Additional Safeguards, without being required to identify the specific provision with which it can no longer comply.

Annex C

Standard Contractual Clauses (Processors)

For the purposes of Article 26(2) of Directive 95/46/EC for the transfer of personal data to processors established in third countries which do not ensure an adequate level of data protection, Customer (as data exporter) and Functional Software, Inc. d/b/a Sentry (as data importer), each a “party” and together “the parties”, have agreed on the following Contractual Clauses (the “Clauses”) in order to adduce adequate safeguards with respect to the protection of privacy and fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals for the transfer by the data exporter to the data importer of the personal data specified in Appendix 1.

Clause 1 :

Definitions

For the purposes of the Clauses:

‘personal data’, ‘special categories of data’, ‘process/processing’, ‘controller’, ‘processor’, ‘data subject’ and ‘supervisory authority’ shall have the same meaning as in Directive 95/46/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 October 1995 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data; ‘the data exporter’ means the controller who transfers the personal data; ‘the data importer’ means the processor who agrees to receive from the data exporter personal data intended for processing on his behalf after the transfer in accordance with his instructions and the terms of the Clauses and who is not subject to a third country’s system ensuring adequate protection within the meaning of Article 25(1) of Directive 95/46/EC; ‘the subprocessor’ means any processor engaged by the data importer or by any other subprocessor of the data importer who agrees to receive from the data importer or from any other subprocessor of the data importer personal data exclusively intended for processing activities to be carried out on behalf of the data exporter after the transfer in accordance with his instructions, the terms of the Clauses and the terms of the written subcontract; ‘the applicable data protection law’ means the legislation protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals and, in particular, their right to privacy with respect to the processing of personal data applicable to a data controller in the Member State in which the data exporter is established; ‘technical and organisational security measures’ means those measures aimed at protecting personal data against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure or access, in particular where the processing involves the transmission of data over a network, and against all other unlawful forms of processing.

Clause 2 :

Details of the transfer

The details of the transfer and in particular the special categories of personal data where applicable are specified in Appendix 1 which forms an integral part of the Clauses.

Clause 3 :

Third-party beneficiary clause

The data subject can enforce against the data exporter this Clause, Clause 4(b) to (i), Clause 5(a) to (e), and (g) to (j), Clause 6(1) and (2), Clause 7, Clause 8(2), and Clauses 9 to 12 as third-party beneficiary. The data subject can enforce against the data importer this Clause, Clause 5(a) to (e) and (g), Clause 6, Clause 7, Clause 8(2), and Clauses 9 to 12, in cases where the data exporter has factually disappeared or has ceased to exist in law unless any successor entity has assumed the entire legal obligations of the data exporter by contract or by operation of law, as a result of which it takes on the rights and obligations of the data exporter, in which case the data subject can enforce them against such entity. The data subject can enforce against the subprocessor this Clause, Clause 5(a) to (e) and (g), Clause 6, Clause 7, Clause 8(2), and Clauses 9 to 12, in cases where both the data exporter and the data importer have factually disappeared or ceased to exist in law or have become insolvent, unless any successor entity has assumed the entire legal obligations of the data exporter by contract or by operation of law as a result of which it takes on the rights and obligations of the data exporter, in which case the data subject can enforce them against such entity. Such third-party liability of the subprocessor shall be limited to its own processing operations under the Clauses. The parties do not object to a data subject being represented by an association or other body if the data subject so expressly wishes and if permitted by national law.

Clause 4 :

Obligations of the data exporter

The data exporter agrees and warrants:

that the processing, including the transfer itself, of the personal data has been and will continue to be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of the applicable data protection law (and, where applicable, has been notified to the relevant authorities of the Member State where the data exporter is established) and does not violate the relevant provisions of that State; that it has instructed and throughout the duration of the personal data processing services will instruct the data importer to process the personal data transferred only on the data exporter’s behalf and in accordance with the applicable data protection law and the Clauses; that the data importer will provide sufficient guarantees in respect of the technical and organisational security measures specified in Appendix 2 to this contract; that after assessment of the requirements of the applicable data protection law, the security measures are appropriate to protect personal data against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure or access, in particular where the processing involves the transmission of data over a network, and against all other unlawful forms of processing, and that these measures ensure a level of security appropriate to the risks presented by the processing and the nature of the data to be protected having regard to the state of the art and the cost of their implementation; that it will ensure compliance with the security measures; that, if the transfer involves special categories of data, the data subject has been informed or will be informed before, or as soon as possible after, the transfer that its data could be transmitted to a third country not providing adequate protection within the meaning of Directive 95/46/EC; to forward any notification received from the data importer or any subprocessor pursuant to Clause 5(b) and Clause 8(3) to the data protection supervisory authority if the data exporter decides to continue the transfer or to lift the suspension; to make available to the data subjects upon request a copy of the Clauses, with the exception of Appendix 2, and a summary description of the security measures, as well as a copy of any contract for subprocessing services which has to be made in accordance with the Clauses, unless the Clauses or the contract contain commercial information, in which case it may remove such commercial information; that, in the event of subprocessing, the processing activity is carried out in accordance with Clause 11 by a subprocessor providing at least the same level of protection for the personal data and the rights of data subject as the data importer under the Clauses; and that it will ensure compliance with Clause 4(a) to (i).

Clause 5 :

Obligations of the data importer

The data importer agrees and warrants:

to process the personal data only on behalf of the data exporter and in compliance with its instructions and the Clauses; if it cannot provide such compliance for whatever reasons, it agrees to inform promptly the data exporter of its inability to comply, in which case the data exporter is entitled to suspend the transfer of data and/or terminate the contract; that it has no reason to believe that the legislation applicable to it prevents it from fulfilling the instructions received from the data exporter and its obligations under the contract and that in the event of a change in this legislation which is likely to have a substantial adverse effect on the warranties and obligations provided by the Clauses, it will promptly notify the change to the data exporter as soon as it is aware, in which case the data exporter is entitled to suspend the transfer of data and/or terminate the contract; that it has implemented the technical and organisational security measures specified in Appendix 2 before processing the personal data transferred; that it will promptly notify the data exporter about: any legally binding request for disclosure of the personal data by a law enforcement authority unless otherwise prohibited, such as a prohibition under criminal law to preserve the confidentiality of a law enforcement investigation, any accidental or unauthorised access, and any request received directly from the data subjects without responding to that request, unless it has been otherwise authorised to do so; to deal promptly and properly with all inquiries from the data exporter relating to its processing of the personal data subject to the transfer and to abide by the advice of the supervisory authority with regard to the processing of the data transferred; at the request of the data exporter to submit its data processing facilities for audit of the processing activities covered by the Clauses which shall be carried out by the data exporter or an inspection body composed of independent members and in possession of the required professional qualifications bound by a duty of confidentiality, selected by the data exporter, where applicable, in agreement with the supervisory authority; to make available to the data subject upon request a copy of the Clauses, or any existing contract for subprocessing, unless the Clauses or contract contain commercial information, in which case it may remove such commercial information, with the exception of Appendix 2 which shall be replaced by a summary description of the security measures in those cases where the data subject is unable to obtain a copy from the data exporter; that, in the event of subprocessing, it has previously informed the data exporter and obtained its prior written consent; that the processing services by the subprocessor will be carried out in accordance with Clause 11; to send promptly a copy of any subprocessor agreement it concludes under the Clauses to the data exporter.

Clause 6 :

Liability

The parties agree that any data subject, who has suffered damage as a result of any breach of the obligations referred to in Clause 3 or in Clause 11 by any party or subprocessor is entitled to receive compensation from the data exporter for the damage suffered. If a data subject is not able to bring a claim for compensation in accordance with paragraph 1 against the data exporter, arising out of a breach by the data importer or his subprocessor of any of their obligations referred to in Clause 3 or in Clause 11, because the data exporter has factually disappeared or ceased to exist in law or has become insolvent, the data importer agrees that the data subject may issue a claim against the data importer as if it were the data exporter, unless any successor entity has assumed the entire legal obligations of the data exporter by contract of by operation of law, in which case the data subject can enforce its rights against such entity. The data importer may not rely on a breach by a subprocessor of its obligations in order to avoid its own liabilities. If a data subject is not able to bring a claim against the data exporter or the data importer referred to in paragraphs 1 and 2, arising out of a breach by the subprocessor of any of their obligations referred to in Clause 3 or in Clause 11 because both the data exporter and the data importer have factually disappeared or ceased to exist in law or have become insolvent, the subprocessor agrees that the data subject may issue a claim against the data subprocessor with regard to its own processing operations under the Clauses as if it were the data exporter or the data importer, unless any successor entity has assumed the entire legal obligations of the data exporter or data importer by contract or by operation of law, in which case the data subject can enforce its rights against such entity. The liability of the subprocessor shall be limited to its own processing operations under the Clauses.

Clause 7 :

Mediation and jurisdiction

The data importer agrees that if the data subject invokes against it third-party beneficiary rights and/or claims compensation for damages under the Clauses, the data importer will accept the decision of the data subject: to refer the dispute to mediation, by an independent person or, where applicable, by the supervisory authority; to refer the dispute to the courts in the Member State in which the data exporter is established. The parties agree that the choice made by the data subject will not prejudice its substantive or procedural rights to seek remedies in accordance with other provisions of national or international law.

Clause 8 :

Cooperation with supervisory authorities

The data exporter agrees to deposit a copy of this contract with the supervisory authority if it so requests or if such deposit is required under the applicable data protection law. The parties agree that the supervisory authority has the right to conduct an audit of the data importer, and of any subprocessor, which has the same scope and is subject to the same conditions as would apply to an audit of the data exporter under the applicable data protection law. The data importer shall promptly inform the data exporter about the existence of legislation applicable to it or any subprocessor preventing the conduct of an audit of the data importer, or any subprocessor, pursuant to paragraph 2. In such a case the data exporter shall be entitled to take the measures foreseen in Clause 5 (b).

Clause 9 :

Governing Law

The Clauses shall be governed by the law of the Member State in which the data exporter is established.

Clause 10 :

Variation of the contract

The parties undertake not to vary or modify the Clauses. This does not preclude the parties from adding clauses on business related issues where required as long as they do not contradict the Clause.

Clause 11 :

Subprocessing

The data importer shall not subcontract any of its processing operations performed on behalf of the data exporter under the Clauses without the prior written consent of the data exporter. Where the data importer subcontracts its obligations under the Clauses, with the consent of the data exporter, it shall do so only by way of a written agreement with the subprocessor which imposes the same obligations on the subprocessor as are imposed on the data importer under the Clauses. Where the subprocessor fails to fulfil its data protection obligations under such written agreement the data importer shall remain fully liable to the data exporter for the performance of the subprocessor’s obligations under such agreement. The prior written contract between the data importer and the subprocessor shall also provide for a third-party beneficiary clause as laid down in Clause 3 for cases where the data subject is not able to bring the claim for compensation referred to in paragraph 1 of Clause 6 against the data exporter or the data importer because they have factually disappeared or have ceased to exist in law or have become insolvent and no successor entity has assumed the entire legal obligations of the data exporter or data importer by contract or by operation of law. Such third-party liability of the subprocessor shall be limited to its own processing operations under the Clauses. The provisions relating to data protection aspects for subprocessing of the contract referred to in paragraph 1 shall be governed by the law of the Member State in which the data exporter is established. The data exporter shall keep a list of subprocessing agreements concluded under the Clauses and notified by the data importer pursuant to Clause 5 (j), which shall be updated at least once a year. The list shall be available to the data exporter’s data protection supervisory authority.

Clause 12 :

Obligation after the termination of personal data processing services

The parties agree that on the termination of the provision of data processing services, the data importer and the subprocessor shall, at the choice of the data exporter, return all the personal data transferred and the copies thereof to the data exporter or shall destroy all the personal data and certify to the data exporter that it has done so, unless legislation imposed upon the data importer prevents it from returning or destroying all or part of the personal data transferred. In that case, the data importer warrants that it will guarantee the confidentiality of the personal data transferred and will not actively process the personal data transferred anymore. The data importer and the subprocessor warrant that upon request of the data exporter and/or of the supervisory authority, it will submit its data processing facilities for an audit of the measures referred to in paragraph 1.

Appendix 1 to the Standard Contractual Clauses

Details of the transfer:

See Annex A of the DPA – Data Procession Description

Appendix 2 to the Standard Contractual Clauses

Description of the technical and organisational security measures implemented by the data importer in accordance with Clauses 4(d) and 5(c) (or document/legislation attached):

See Annex B of the DPA – Security Measures

Appendix 3 to the Standard Contractual Clauses

The parties acknowledge that Clause 10 of the Clauses permits them to include additional business-related terms provided they do not contradict with the Clauses. Accordingly, this Appendix sets out the parties’ interpretation of their respective obligations under specific Clauses identified below.

For the purposes of this Appendix, “DPA” means the Data Processing Addendum in place between data importer and data exporter, to which these Clauses are incorporated, and “Agreement” shall have the meaning given to it in the DPA.

Clauses 4(h) and 8: Disclosure of these Clauses

Data exporter agrees that these Clauses constitute data importer’s Confidential Information (as that term is defined in the Agreement) and may not be disclosed by data exporter to any third party without data importer’s prior written consent unless permitted pursuant to Agreement. This shall not prevent disclosure of these Clauses to a data subject pursuant to Clause 4(h) or a supervisory authority pursuant to Clause 8.

Clauses 5(a) and (b): Suspension of data transfers and termination

The parties acknowledge that for the purposes of Clause 5(a), data importer may process the personal data only on behalf of the data exporter and in compliance with its documented instructions as set out in the DPA and that pursuant to the DPA, these instructions shall the data exporters complete and final instructions.

The parties acknowledge that if data importer cannot provide compliance in accordance with Clause 5(a) and/or Clause 5(b), the data importer agrees to promptly inform the data exporter of its inability to comply, in which case the data exporter is entitled to suspend the transfer of data and/or terminate the affected parts of the Services in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

If the data exporter intends to suspend the transfer of personal data and/or terminate the affected parts of the Services, it shall first provide notice to the data importer and provide data importer with a reasonable period of time to cure the non-compliance ( “Cure Period” ).

In addition, the data exporter and data importer shall reasonably cooperate with each other during the Cure Period to agree what additional safeguards or other measures, if any, may be reasonably required to ensure the data importer’s compliance with the Clauses and applicable data protection law.

If, after the Cure Period, the data importer has not or cannot cure the non-compliance in accordance with paragraphs 4 and 5 above, then the data exporter may suspend and/or terminate the affected part of the Services in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement without liability to either party (but without prejudice to any fees incurred by the data exporter prior to suspension or termination).

Clause 5(f): Audit

Data exporter acknowledges and agrees that it exercises its audit right under Clause 5(f) by instructing data importer to comply with the audit measures described in Section 4 of the DPA.

Clause 5(j): Disclosure of subprocessor agreements

The parties acknowledge the obligation of the data importer to send promptly a copy of any onward subprocessor agreement it concludes under the Clauses to the data exporter.

The parties further acknowledge that, pursuant to subprocessor confidentiality restrictions, data importer may be restricted from disclosing onward subprocessor agreements to data exporter. Notwithstanding this, data importer shall use reasonable efforts to require any subprocessor it appoints to permit it to disclose the subprocessor agreement to data exporter.

Even where data importer cannot disclose a subprocessor agreement to data exporter, the parties agree that, upon the request of data exporter, data importer shall (on a confidential basis) provide all information it reasonably in connection with such subprocessing agreement to data exporter.

Clause 6: Liability

Any claims brought under the Clauses shall be subject to the terms and conditions, including but not limited to, the exclusions and limitations set forth in the Agreement. In no event shall any party limit its liability with respect to any data subject rights under these Clauses.

Clause 11: Onward subprocessing