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Code breaks, fix it faster

Application monitoring software considered  "not bad" by millions of developers.

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Developer first. Always.

Everything’s connected

Yeah, other tools exist. But errors, logs, replays, spans, profiles, and metrics — all connected by the same trace? That’s kind of our thing.

Sentry Session Replay showing a user session on empower-plant.com with clicks, navigation, and two key errors during checkout: out-of-stock and 500 server error.
Sentry trace waterfall view for an HTTP POST to /api/v1/buy-plants, showing AI-related spans including invoke_agent, chat, and execute_tool, with one invocation taking 4.04s—80% faster than average.
Sentry issue view showing an unhandled exception in src/main.py at line 279: “Error validating enough inventory for product.” Includes code context, release details, and related file changes in the empower.flask package.

Debugging needs context— with or without AI

Seer, our AI debugger, uses Sentry context – logs, commits, traces, stack trace - so you can stop guessing and it can fix issues for you. 

Sentry issue detail page for a fatal read ETIMEDOUT error on a GET /api/projects request, showing root cause analysis: a missing DB connection timeout combined with latency and WebSocket activity. Includes stack trace, user impact, and code snippet with a new Pool() initialization lacking timeout settings.
Code diff view showing new configurations added to prevent database timeout errors, including connection pool sizing, timeouts for idle connections and queries, and keepalive settings in client.ts.
GitHub code review by the Seer highlighting a potential bug: inconsistent error handling for missing OpenAI API keys in ProjectDetectionService, which throws an error in the constructor and may crash the app on startup.

Loved by developers worldwide

quote mark
We wouldn’t have scaled without Sentry. Most of our incidents are hardware-related—and we debug them all inside Sentry
Anthropic

Nova DasSarma

Systems Lead, Anthropic

quote mark
Sentry’s high-quality tooling helps Disney+ maintain high-quality service to its tens of millions of global subscribers.
Disney+

Andrew Hay

Director at Disney Streaming Services, Disney+

quote mark
The signal we get from Sentry is the most reliable indicator of software issues and is used throughout Instacart because it can be easily configured for each service regardless of the language or framework.
Instacart

Igor Dobrovitski

Infrastructure Software Engineer, Instacart

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Get started in minutes

Five lines of code. That's it. No complex setup, no performance hits, no waiting around.

See -- it's really just one command.

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Get started with just one line of code:

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular

Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry.

Bash
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android

Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code:

Bash
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i ios

Sign-up and install Sentry with just one line of code:

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i flutter

Install Sentry with one line of code:

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i reactNative

Add the Sentry dependency to your .NET MAUI application:

Bash
dotnet add package Sentry.Maui -v 5.11.1

Grab the Sentry Python SDK:

Bash
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk

Configure your DSN:

Python
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for Tracing.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    enable_tracing=True,
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Grab the Sentry Node SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/node

Configure your SDK:

JavaScript
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Grab the Sentry React SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/react

We recommend putting the Sentry initialization code into its own file and including that file as the first import in your application entry point as shown in the example below:

JSX
import { useEffect } from "react";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
  integrations: [
  ],
  // Set `tracePropagationTargets` to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: [/^\//, /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

Include the Sentry initialization file as the first import statement:

JSX
// Sentry initialization should be imported first!
import "./instrument";
import App from "./App";
import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client";

const container = document.getElementById(“app”);
const root = createRoot(container);
root.render(<App />);

Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency:

Bash
dotnet add package Sentry

Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the Main method in Program.cs/Program.fs:

C#
using (SentrySdk.Init(o => {
  // Tells which project in Sentry to send events to:
  o.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>";
  // When configuring for the first time, to see what the SDK is doing:
  o.Debug = true;
  // Set TracesSampleRate to 1.0 to capture 100% of transactions for Tracing.
  // We recommend adjusting this value in production.
  o.TracesSampleRate = 1.0; }))
{
  // App code goes here - Disposing will flush events out
}

Grab the Sentry Go SDK:

Go
go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"

Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle:

Go
package main

import (
	"log"
	"time"

	"github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
)

func main() {
	err := sentry.Init(sentry.ClientOptions{
		Dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
    EnableTracing: true,
		// Specify a fixed sample rate:
		// We recommend adjusting this value in production
		TracesSampleRate: 1.0,
		// Or provide a custom sample rate:
		TracesSampler: sentry.TracesSampler(func(ctx sentry.SamplingContext) float64 {
			// As an example, this does not send some
			// transactions to Sentry based on their name.
			if ctx.Span.Name == "GET /health" {
				return 0.0
			}

			return 1.0
		}),
	})
	if err != nil {
		log.Fatalf("sentry.Init: %s", err)
	}
	// Flush buffered events before the program terminates.
	// Set the timeout to the maximum duration the program can afford to wait.
	defer sentry.Flush(2 * time.Second)
}

To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your Podfile, then run pod install:

Swift
platform :ios, '9.0'
use_frameworks! # This is important

target 'YourApp' do
  pod 'Sentry', :git => 'https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa.git', :tag => '<VERSION>'
end

Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method:

Swift
import Sentry // Make sure you import Sentry

func application(_ application: UIApplication,
    didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {

    SentrySDK.start { options in
        options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
        options.debug = true // Enabled debug when first installing is always helpful
        // Example uniform sample rate: capture 100% of transactions for Tracing
        options.tracesSampleRate = 1.0
    }

    return true
}

Add the sentry-ruby gem to your Gemfile:

Ruby
gem "sentry-ruby"

Configure your DSN:

Ruby
Sentry.init do |config|
  config.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'

  # Set a uniform sample rate between 0.0 and 1.0
  # We recommend adjusting the value in production:
  config.traces_sample_rate = 1.0

  # or control sampling dynamically
  config.traces_sampler = lambda do |sampling_context|
    # sampling_context[:transaction_context] contains the information about the transaction
    # sampling_context[:parent_sampled] contains the transaction's parent's sample decision
    true # return value can be a boolean or a float between 0.0 and 1.0
  end
end

Install the sentry/sentry package with Composer:

Bash
composer require sentry/sentry

To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible.

PHP
\Sentry\init(['dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
    // Specify a fixed sample rate:
    'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
    // Or provide a custom sampler:
    'traces_sampler' => function (SentryTracingSamplingContext $context): float {
        // return a number between 0 and 1
    }, ]);

Install the sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer:

Bash
composer require sentry/sentry-laravel

Add Sentry reporting to bootstrap/app.php:

PHP
<?php

use Illuminate\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Exceptions;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Middleware;
use Sentry\Laravel\Integration;

return Application::configure(basePath: dirname(__DIR__))
    ->withRouting(
        web: __DIR__.'/../routes/web.php',
        commands: __DIR__.'/../routes/console.php',
        health: '/up',
    )
    ->withMiddleware(function (Middleware $middleware) {
        //
    })
    ->withExceptions(function (Exceptions $exceptions) {
        Integration::handles($exceptions);
    })->create();

Enable Sentry Tracing in config/sentry.php:

PHP
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (SentryTracingSamplingContext $context): float {
    // return a number between 0 and 1
},

Run this Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN:

Bash
php artisan sentry:publish --dsn=<paste-your-DSN-here>

Add the Sentry dependency:

Bash
dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore

Configure Sentry in appsettings.json.

JavaScript
"Sentry": {
  "Dsn": "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
  "Debug": true,
},

Then add the SDK by simply calling UseSentry:

C#
public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder(string[] args) =>
    Host.CreateDefaultBuilder(args)
        .ConfigureWebHostDefaults(webBuilder =>
        {
            // Add the following line:
            webBuilder.UseSentry();
        });

Grab the Sentry Java SDK:

XML
<dependency>
  <groupId>io.sentry</groupId>
  <artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId>
  <version><VERSION></version>
</dependency>

Configure your DSN in application.properties:

Java
sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for performance monitoring.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
sentry.traces-sample-rate=1.0

Grab the Sentry Vue SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/vue

Configure your DSN:

JavaScript
import { createApp } from "vue";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue";

const app = createApp({
  // ...
});

Sentry.init({
  app,
  dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"",
  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
  // but is not necessary for purely manual usage
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
  // for finer control
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});

app.mount("#app");

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app:

JSX
// index.jsx / index.tsx

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid";
import { useBeforeLeave, useLocation } from "@solidjs/router";
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
import App from "./app";

// Initialize the Sentry SDK here 
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // Performance Monitoring
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0, //  Capture 100% of the transactions
  // Set 'tracePropagationTargets' to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ["localhost", /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

const app = document.getElementById("app");

if (!app) throw new Error("No #app element found in the DOM.");

render(() => <App />, app)

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app:

JSX
// main.js / main.ts

import App from "./App.svelte";

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte";
import { BrowserTracing } from "@sentry/tracing";

// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
  release: "my-project-name@2.3.12",
  integrations: [new BrowserTracing()],

  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
  // but is not necessary for purely manual usage
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
  // for finer control
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,

  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});

// Then bootstrap your Svelte app
const app = new App({
  target: document.getElementById("app"),
});

export default app;

Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration.

Bash
npx astro add @sentry/astro

And add your DSN and project config to your astro.config.mjs file:

JavaScript
import { defineConfig } from "astro/config";
import sentry from "@sentry/astro";

export default defineConfig({
  integrations: [
    sentry({
      dsn: "__DSN__",
      sourceMapsUploadOptions: {
        project: "your-project-slug",
        authToken: process.env.SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN,
      },
      tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
    }),
  ],
});

Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:

HTML
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>

Configure your DSN:

JavaScript
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
  // but is not necessary for purely manual usage
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
  // for finer control
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,

  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});
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