Five lines of code. That's it. No complex setup, no performance hits, no waiting around.

Next.js Angular Android iOS Flutter React Native .NET MAUI Python Node.js React .NET Go Swift Ruby PHP Laravel ASP.NET Core Spring Boot Vue Solid Svelte Astro JavaScript

See -- it's really just one command. Bash npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Get started with just one line of code: Bash npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular

Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry. Bash brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android

Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code: Bash brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i ios

Sign-up and install Sentry with just one line of code: Bash npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i flutter

Install Sentry with one line of code: Bash npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i reactNative

Add the Sentry dependency to your .NET MAUI application: Bash dotnet add package Sentry.Maui -v 5.11.1

Grab the Sentry Python SDK: Bash pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk Configure your DSN: Python import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" , # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for Tracing. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. enable_tracing = True , traces_sample_rate = 1.0 , )

Grab the Sentry Node SDK: Bash npm install @sentry/node Configure your SDK: JavaScript const Sentry = require ( '@sentry/node' ); Sentry. init ({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Grab the Sentry React SDK: Bash npm install @sentry/react We recommend putting the Sentry initialization code into its own file and including that file as the first import in your application entry point as shown in the example below: JSX import { useEffect } from "react" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react" ; Sentry. init ({ dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" , integrations: [ ], // Set `tracePropagationTargets` to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled tracePropagationTargets: [ / ^ \/ / , / ^ https: \/\/ yourserver \. io \/ api / ], }); Include the Sentry initialization file as the first import statement: JSX // Sentry initialization should be imported first! import "./instrument" ; import App from "./App" ; import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; const container = document. getElementById (“app”); const root = createRoot (container); root. render (< App />);

Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency: Bash dotnet add package Sentry Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the Main method in Program.cs/Program.fs : C# using (SentrySdk. Init ( o => { // Tells which project in Sentry to send events to: o.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" ; // When configuring for the first time, to see what the SDK is doing: o.Debug = true ; // Set TracesSampleRate to 1.0 to capture 100% of transactions for Tracing. // We recommend adjusting this value in production. o.TracesSampleRate = 1.0 ; })) { // App code goes here - Disposing will flush events out }

Grab the Sentry Go SDK: Go go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go" Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle: Go package main import ( " log " " time " " github.com/getsentry/sentry-go " ) func main () { err := sentry. Init ( sentry . ClientOptions { Dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" , EnableTracing: true , // Specify a fixed sample rate: // We recommend adjusting this value in production TracesSampleRate: 1.0 , // Or provide a custom sample rate: TracesSampler: sentry. TracesSampler ( func ( ctx sentry . SamplingContext ) float64 { // As an example, this does not send some // transactions to Sentry based on their name. if ctx.Span.Name == "GET /health" { return 0.0 } return 1.0 }), }) if err != nil { log. Fatalf ( "sentry.Init: %s " , err) } // Flush buffered events before the program terminates. // Set the timeout to the maximum duration the program can afford to wait. defer sentry. Flush ( 2 * time.Second) }

To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your Podfile , then run pod install : Swift platform : ios, ' 9.0 ' use_frameworks ! # This is important target 'YourApp' do pod 'Sentry', : git => 'https : //github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa.git', :tag => '<VERSION>' end Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method: Swift import Sentry // Make sure you import Sentry func application ( _ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any ] ? ) -> Bool { SentrySDK. start { options in options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" options.debug = true // Enabled debug when first installing is always helpful // Example uniform sample rate: capture 100% of transactions for Tracing options.tracesSampleRate = 1.0 } return true }

Add the sentry-ruby gem to your Gemfile : Ruby gem "sentry-ruby" Configure your DSN: Ruby Sentry . init do |config| config. dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' # Set a uniform sample rate between 0.0 and 1.0 # We recommend adjusting the value in production: config. traces_sample_rate = 1.0 # or control sampling dynamically config. traces_sampler = lambda do |sampling_context| # sampling_context[:transaction_context] contains the information about the transaction # sampling_context[:parent_sampled] contains the transaction's parent's sample decision true # return value can be a boolean or a float between 0.0 and 1.0 end end

Install the sentry/sentry package with Composer: Bash composer require sentry/sentry To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible. PHP \Sentry\ init ([ 'dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' , // Specify a fixed sample rate: 'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2 , // Or provide a custom sampler: 'traces_sampler' => function ( SentryTracingSamplingContext $context) : float { // return a number between 0 and 1 }, ]);

Install the sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer: Bash composer require sentry/sentry-laravel Add Sentry reporting to bootstrap/app.php : PHP <? php use Illuminate\Foundation\Application ; use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Exceptions ; use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Middleware ; use Sentry\Laravel\Integration ; return Application :: configure ( basePath : dirname ( __DIR__ )) -> withRouting ( web : __DIR__ . '/../routes/web.php' , commands : __DIR__ . '/../routes/console.php' , health : '/up' , ) -> withMiddleware ( function ( Middleware $middleware) { // }) -> withExceptions ( function ( Exceptions $exceptions) { Integration :: handles ($exceptions); }) -> create (); Enable Sentry Tracing in config/sentry.php : PHP // Specify a fixed sample rate: 'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2 , // Or provide a custom sampler: 'traces_sampler' => function ( SentryTracingSamplingContext $context) : float { // return a number between 0 and 1 }, Run this Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN: Bash php artisan sentry:publish --dsn= < paste-your-DSN-here >

Add the Sentry dependency: Bash dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore Configure Sentry in appsettings.json . JavaScript "Sentry" : { "Dsn" : "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" , "Debug" : true , }, Then add the SDK by simply calling UseSentry : C# public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder ( string [] args ) => Host. CreateDefaultBuilder (args) . ConfigureWebHostDefaults ( webBuilder => { // Add the following line: webBuilder. UseSentry (); });

Grab the Sentry Java SDK: XML < dependency > < groupId >io.sentry</ groupId > < artifactId >sentry-spring-boot-starter</ artifactId > < version >< VERSION ></ version > </ dependency > Configure your DSN in application.properties : Java sentry.dsn = https : //<key>@sentry.io/<project> # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100 % # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. sentry.traces - sample - rate = 1.0

Grab the Sentry Vue SDK: Bash npm install @sentry/vue Configure your DSN: JavaScript import { createApp } from "vue" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue" ; const app = createApp ({ // ... }); Sentry. init ({ app, dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"" , // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended), // but is not necessary for purely manual usage // If you only want to use custom instrumentation: // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call integrations: [Sentry. browserTracingIntegration ()], // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler // for finer control tracesSampleRate: 1.0 , // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled tracePropagationTargets: [ 'localhost' , /^ https: //yourserver.io/api/], }); app. mount ( "#app" );

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app: JSX // index.jsx / index.tsx import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid" ; import { useBeforeLeave, useLocation } from "@solidjs/router" ; import { render } from "solid-js/web" ; import App from "./app" ; // Initialize the Sentry SDK here Sentry. init ({ dsn: "__DSN__" , integrations: [Sentry. browserTracingIntegration ()], // Performance Monitoring tracesSampleRate: 1.0 , // Capture 100% of the transactions // Set 'tracePropagationTargets' to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled tracePropagationTargets: [ "localhost" , / ^ https: \/\/ yourserver \. io \/ api / ], }); const app = document. getElementById ( "app" ); if ( ! app) throw new Error ( "No #app element found in the DOM." ); render (() => < App />, app)

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app: JSX // main.js / main.ts import App from "./App.svelte" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte" ; import { BrowserTracing } from "@sentry/tracing" ; // Initialize the Sentry SDK here Sentry. init ({ dsn: "__DSN__" , release: "my-project-name@2.3.12" , integrations: [ new BrowserTracing ()], // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended), // but is not necessary for purely manual usage // If you only want to use custom instrumentation: // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call integrations: [Sentry. browserTracingIntegration ()], // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler // for finer control tracesSampleRate: 1.0 , // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled tracePropagationTargets: [ 'localhost' , /^ https: //yourserver.io/api/], }); // Then bootstrap your Svelte app const app = new App ({ target: document. getElementById ( "app" ), }); export default app;

Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration. Bash npx astro add @sentry/astro And add your DSN and project config to your astro.config.mjs file: JavaScript import { defineConfig } from "astro/config" ; import sentry from "@sentry/astro" ; export default defineConfig ({ integrations: [ sentry ({ dsn: "__DSN__" , sourceMapsUploadOptions: { project: "your-project-slug" , authToken: process.env. SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN , }, tracesSampleRate: 1.0 , }), ], });