Version 1.0.0 3.3.2 (Latest version - October 29, 2025) 3.3.1 (May 31, 2024) 3.3.0 (December 15, 2023) 3.2.0 (October 5, 2023) 3.1.0 (July 25, 2023) 3.0.0 (December 29, 2022) 2.2.1 (November 10, 2020) 2.2.0 (September 3, 2020) 2.1.0 (July 15, 2019) 2.0.0 (May 1, 2018) 1.0.0 (October 17, 2017) of this Agreement was created on October 17, 2017 and has been deprecated. Please see Privacy Policy 3.3.2 for the latest version .

At Sentry, we provide real-time error tracking for your web apps, mobile apps and games, which gives developers the insight needed to reproduce and fix crashes.

Sentry is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy sets out how we collect and process personal information about you when you visit our website sentry.io, when you use our products and services (our “Services”), or when you otherwise do business or make contact with us.

Please read this policy carefully to understand how we handle and treat your personal information.

What information do we collect?

We may collect and process the following personal information from you:

Information you provide to us: We collect personal information when you voluntarily provide us with such information in the course of using our website or Services. For example, when you register to use our Services, we will collect your name, email address, password, organization information, and billing details. We also collect personal information from you when you subscribe to our newsletter, or respond to a survey. If you make an enquiry through our website, or contact us in any other way, we will keep a copy of your communications with us.

Information we collect when you do business with us: We may process your personal information when you do business with us – for example, as a customer or prospective customer, or as a vendor, supplier, consultant, or other third party. For example, we may hold your business contact information and financial account information (if any) and other communications you have with us for the purposes of maintaining our business relations with you.

Information we automatically collect: We may also collect certain technical information by automatic means when you visit our website, such as IP address, browser type and operating system, referring URLs, your use of our website, and other clickstream data. We collect this information automatically through the use of various technologies, such as cookies.

Personal information where we act as a data processor: We also process personal information on behalf of our customers in the context of supporting our products and services. Where a customer subscribes to our Services for their website, game, or app, they will be the ones who control what event data is collected and stored on our systems. For example, they may ask us to log basic user data (e.g., email address or username), device identifiers, IP addresses, event type, and related source code. In such cases, we are data processors acting in accordance with the instructions of our customers. You will need to refer to the privacy policies of our customers to find out more about how such information is handled by them.

What do we use your information for?

The personal information we collect from you may be used in one of the following ways:

To deal with your inquiries and requests

To create and administer records about any online account that you register with us

To provide you with information and access to resources that you have requested from us

To provide you with technical support (your information helps us to better respond to your individual needs)

To improve our website (we continually strive to improve our website offerings based on the information and feedback we receive from you), including to improve the navigation and content of our sites

For website and system administration and security

For general business purposes, including to improve customer service (your information helps us to more effectively respond to your customer service requests and support needs), to help us improve the content and functionality of our Services, to better understand our users, to protect against wrongdoing, to enforce our Terms of Service, and to generally manage our business

To process transactions and to provide Services to our customers and end-users

For recruitment purposes, where you apply for a job with us

To administer a contest, promotion, survey, or other site features

To improve advertising campaigns, primarily in an effort to prevent targeting of impressions via third-party channels when they are not relevant

To send periodic emails. The email address you provide for order processing, will only be used to send you information and updates pertaining to your order. Where it is in accordance with your marketing preferences, we will send occasional marketing emails about our products and services, which you can unsubscribe from at any time using the link provided in the message.

How do we protect your information?

We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information when you enter, submit, or access your personal information. We offer the use of a secure server. All supplied sensitive/credit information is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted into our Payment gateway providers database only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (e.g., credit cards, social security numbers, financials) will not be stored on our servers. For more information, please review our Security & Compliance Policy.

Do we use cookies?

Yes. Cookies are small files that a site or its service provider transfers to your computers hard drive through your Web browser (if you allow) that enables the sites or service providers systems to recognize your browser and capture and remember certain information.

We use cookies to understand and save your preferences for future visits, to advertise to you on other sites, and to compile aggregate data about site traffic and site interaction so that we can offer better site experiences and tools in the future.

You may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of cookies. You can find information on popular browsers and how to adjust your cookie preferences at the following websites:

However, if you choose to disable cookies, you may be unable to access certain parts of our site. A banner asking you to accept our cookies policy will be displayed upon the first visit to our website (or the first visit after you delete your cookies). Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies and/or you have not accepted our cookies policy, our system will issue cookies when you log on to our site.

Do we disclose any information to outside parties?

We will only share your information with third parties in certain circumstances:

We engage certain trusted third parties to perform functions and provide services to us, including cloud hosting services, off-site backups, email service providers, and customer support providers. We will only share your personal information with third parties to the extent necessary to perform these functions, in accordance with the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy and applicable laws.

In the event of a corporate sale, merger, reorganization, dissolution, or similar event, your personal information may be sold, disposed of, transferred, or otherwise disclosed as part of that transaction.

We may also disclose information about you to third parties where we believe it necessary or appropriate under law, for example: (1) to protect or defend our rights, interests, or property or that of third parties; (2) to comply with legal process, judicial orders, or subpoenas; (3) to respond to requests from public or government authorities, including for national security and law enforcement purposes; (4) to prevent or investigate possible wrongdoing in connection with the Services or to enforce our Terms of Service; (5) to protect the vital interests of our users, customers, and other third parties.

We may use and share aggregated non-personal information with third parties for marketing, advertising, and analytics purposes.

We do not sell or trade your personal information to third parties.

Occasionally, at our discretion, we may include or offer third party products or services on our website. If you access other websites using the links provided, the operators of these websites may collect information from you that will be used by them in accordance with their privacy policies. These third party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We, therefore, have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback about these sites.

International Transfers

If you are visiting our website or using our Services from outside the United States (U.S.), please be aware that you are sending personal information to the U.S. where our servers are located. The U.S. may not have data protection laws that are as comprehensive or protective as those in your country of residence. However, our collection, storage, and use of your personal information will at all times be in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

For personal information that we receive from the European Union, Functional Software, Inc (our registered company name) has certified its compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information from the EU countries. We have certified that we adhere to the Privacy Shield Principles of Notice, Choice, Accountability for Onward Transfer, Security, Data Integrity & Purpose Limitation and Recourse, Enforcement & Liability when processing personal information from the EU in the U.S. If there is any conflict between the policies in this Privacy Policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern.

To access the Privacy Shield List and to find details of our certification, please visit: https://www.privacyshield.gov/

Functional Software, Inc is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with regards to our compliance with the Privacy Shield.

Residents of the European Union who believe that their information has not been processed in compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles may raise their complaint in a number of ways:

(1) You can contact us directly using the contact details provided below and we will respond to your complaint within 45 days of receipt:

Email Address: security@sentry.io

Mailing Address: 132 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94107

(2) We have further committed to cooperate and comply with the panel of the European data protection authorities (DPAs) as our independent recourse mechanism in the resolution of your Privacy Shield complaint. If you are unsatisfied with the response you have received from us, or your complaint remains unresolved, you can contact your local DPA (contact details available here), and they will investigate your complaint free of charge.

(3) Further, your complaint may be referred to the U.S. Department of Commerce or the FTC for further investigation;

(4) If your complaint is not resolved through the above methods, a binding arbitration process may be available under the Privacy Shield in certain circumstances. To find out more about the Privacy Shield’s binding arbitration scheme, please see this article.

If we have received your personal information in the U.S. under the Privacy Shield, and subsequently transfer that information to a third party agent or service provider for processing, we will be responsible if our third party agent or service provider fails to process your personal information in compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles and this causes you harm.

Your Rights

If you are from the EU, you may have the right to access a copy of the personal information we hold about you, or to request the correction, amendment, or deletion of such information where it is inaccurate or processed in violation of the Privacy Shield Principles. To make such a request, please contact us at the contact details above.

We will consider and respond to your request in accordance with the Privacy Shield Principles and applicable laws.

Furthermore, we commit to giving you an opportunity to opt-out if your personal information is to be disclosed to any other independent third parties, or to be used for a purpose materially different from those that are set out in this Privacy Policy. Where sensitive personal information is involved, we will always obtain your express opt-in consent to do such things. If you otherwise wish to limit the use or disclosure of your personal information, please write to us at the contact details above.

You can also unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by following the instructions or unsubscribe mechanism in the email message itself.

Data Retention

We may retain your personal information as long as you continue to use the Services, have an account with us, or for as long as is necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in the policy. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details above, and we will delete your personal information on request.

We may, however, retain personal information for an additional period as is permitted or required under applicable laws, for legal, tax, or regulatory reasons, or for legitimate and lawful business purposes.

California Online Privacy Protection Act Compliance

Because we value your privacy we have taken the necessary precautions to be in compliance with the California Online Privacy Protection Act.

As part of the California Online Privacy Protection Act, all users of our site may make any changes to their information at anytime by logging into their control panel and going to the ‘Edit Profile’ page.

Changes to our Privacy Policy

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page, and/or update the Privacy Policy modification date below.