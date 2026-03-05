Subprocessors

SubprocessorsFEED
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Third Party
|Company Information
|Location
|Processing Purpose
|Amazon Web Services, Inc.
410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States
|United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States
|European Union
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
|United States
|Email delivery services
|Sinch Email (Mailgun)
112 E Pecan St, #1135
San Antonio, TX 78205
United States
|European Union
|Email delivery services
Affiliates
|Company Information
|Processing Purpose
|Functional Software GmbH
Rothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Canada Inc.
129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support