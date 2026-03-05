Last Updated: March 5, 2026

The following is a list of third-party and affiliate subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).

Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.

Third Party - General

Applicable to all Sentry customers (based on customer’s selection of data storage location).

Company Information Location Processing Purpose Amazon Web Services, Inc.

410 Terry Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

United States United States Cloud infrastructure services Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway

Mountain View, CA 94043

United States European Union

United States Cloud infrastructure services Sinch Email (Mailgun)

112 E Pecan St, #1135

San Antonio, TX 78205

United States European Union Email delivery services Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)

101 Spear Street, First Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

United States United States Email delivery services

Third Party - Feature Specific

Applicable only to Sentry customers who have opted-in to use specific Sentry features.

Company Information Location Processing Purpose OpenAI, L.L.C.

3180 18th St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

United States United States Provides AI models in support of Sentry’s AI/ML-powered features

Affiliates

Applicable to all Sentry customers.