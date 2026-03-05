Last Updated: March 5, 2026

The following is a list of subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).

Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.

General

Applicable to all Sentry products (based on customer’s selection of data storage location), except Sentry’s code coverage product (Codecov).

For Codecov, only Anthropic, PBC, Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform), and OpenAI, L.L.C. listed below are applicable.

Company Information Location Processing Purpose* Amazon Web Services, Inc.

410 Terry Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

United States European Union

United States Cloud infrastructure services Anthropic, PBC

548 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94104

United States United States AI/ML services Cloudflare, Inc.

101 Townsend St

San Francisco, CA 94107

United States European Union

United States Cloud infrastructure services Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway

Mountain View, CA 94043

United States European Union

United States Cloud infrastructure services Intercom, Inc.

55 2nd St, 4th Fl

San Francisco, CA 94105

United States United States Customer support and messaging services OpenAI, L.L.C.

3180 18th St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

United States United States AI/ML services Sinch Email (Mailgun)

112 E Pecan St, #1135

San Antonio, TX 78205

United States European Union Email delivery services Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)

101 Spear Street, First Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

United States United States Email delivery services

*Cloud infrastructure services include hosting, email delivery, and AI/ML infrastructure services.

Affiliates

Applicable to all Sentry products, including Sentry’s code coverage product (Codecov).