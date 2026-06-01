Subprocessors

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Last Updated: June 1, 2026

The following is a list of subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).

Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.

General

Applicable to all Sentry products (based on customer’s selection of data storage location).

Company InformationLocationProcessing Purpose*
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States		European Union
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Anthropic, PBC
548 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94104
United States		United StatesAI/ML services
Cloudflare, Inc.
101 Townsend St
San Francisco, CA 94107
United States		European Union
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States		European Union
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Intercom, Inc.
55 2nd St, 4th Fl
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States		United StatesCustomer support and messaging services
OpenAI, L.L.C.
3180 18th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
United States		United StatesAI/ML services
Sinch Email (Mailgun)
112 E Pecan St, #1135
San Antonio, TX 78205
United States		European UnionEmail delivery services
Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States		United StatesEmail delivery services
*Cloud infrastructure services include hosting, email delivery, and AI/ML infrastructure services.

Affiliates

Applicable to all Sentry products.

Company InformationProcessing Purpose
Functional Software GmbH
Jakov-Lind-Straße 5/4OG
1020 Wien
Vienna, Austria		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Canada Inc.
129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
Provides parts of the Service and related technical support