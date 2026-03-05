SubprocessorsFEED
The following is a list of subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).
Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.
General
Applicable to all Sentry products (based on customer’s selection of data storage location), except Sentry’s code coverage product (Codecov).
For Codecov, only Anthropic, PBC, Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform), and OpenAI, L.L.C. listed below are applicable.
|Company Information
|Location
|Processing Purpose*
|Amazon Web Services, Inc.
410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States
|European Union
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Anthropic, PBC
548 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94104
United States
|United States
|AI/ML services
|Cloudflare, Inc.
101 Townsend St
San Francisco, CA 94107
United States
|European Union
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States
|European Union
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Intercom, Inc.
55 2nd St, 4th Fl
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
|United States
|Customer support and messaging services
|OpenAI, L.L.C.
3180 18th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
United States
|United States
|AI/ML services
|Sinch Email (Mailgun)
112 E Pecan St, #1135
San Antonio, TX 78205
United States
|European Union
|Email delivery services
|Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
|United States
|Email delivery services
Affiliates
Applicable to all Sentry products, including Sentry’s code coverage product (Codecov).
|Company Information
|Processing Purpose
|Functional Software GmbH
Rothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Canada Inc.
129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support