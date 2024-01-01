Calling all devs—it’s time to take action on your application monitoring. Gone are the days of sifting through logs and deciphering surface-level user metrics to fix your slow or unresponsive app. Get down to the line of code or function to resolve issues at the root cause quickly. Maybe even painlessly.
Performance is actionable, accessible, and actually built for developers to cut through the alert noise to see critical issues and solve what’s urgent faster. Quick to set-up and integrated with Errors, Performance provides deep context on the root cause of issues and targets the required fix down to the line of code.
Performance Issue workflow enables you to quickly identify the root cause of a problem and assign the fix to the exact owner of the code.
Code profiling gives you code-level insight into how your application performs in production environments.
Sentry is built to ingest everything but only store the application data that is absolutely needed, keeping costs to a minimum.
Built for developers, Sentry fills in the gaps that traditional application performance monitoring (APM), real user monitoring (RUM), and observability tools leave in your developer experience when addressing application problems. Here’s how:
When addressing an application problem you need to…
Quickly understand the root cause of the problem
Identify the line of code and owner
Resolve the issue using developer tools and workflow
Access performance KPIs across your application services
Learn more about the challenges that devs face with traditional APM solutions and how modern platforms, like Sentry, provide the ‘superpowers’ to solve them.Download the research report now
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.