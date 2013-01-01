Know why your app is slow, down to the line
Don’t just identify slowdowns—understand exactly why they happen. Profile your backend and mobile app code continuously to find performance bottlenecks down to the exact function and line of code.
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npm install @sentry/profiling-node
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/profiling-node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
integrations: [
Sentry.nodeProfilingIntegration(),
],
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
profilesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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