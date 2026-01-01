Mobile App Monitoring

Sentry helps mobile teams debug what users actually experience – errors, crashes, jank, and slow screen loads – with logs, traces, session replay, and app size insights in one place.

Tolerated by 4 million developers.

Fix mobile jank and laggy code faster

Knowing your checkout flow is slow is one thing—pinpointing why is harder, and it pulls time and focus away from building new features. Get end-to-end visibility into the request lifecycle, from the user's first tap to the final response from your backend, so you can find and fix performance bottlenecks faster.

Learn about mobile performance

See the logs connected to every trace, replay, and issue

Sentry connects structured logs to where you're already debugging, so you can see exactly what happened and why. Uncover hidden state bugs, prioritize fixes based on impact, and add more context to every investigation.

Learn about logs

Keep app size in check

Get specific recommendations on how to make your mobile apps smaller. Upload builds from CI to spot regressions early, understand what's inside each bundle, and keep release artifacts lean.

Learn about Size Analysis

Try Sentry for your mobile apps

Catch crashes, errors, and slowdowns before users notice with mobile app monitoring, that gives you the context to debug fast. Start monitoring your mobile app free