Knowing your checkout flow is slow is one thing—pinpointing why is harder, and it pulls time and focus away from building new features. Get end-to-end visibility into the request lifecycle, from the user's first tap to the final response from your backend, so you can find and fix performance bottlenecks faster.
Mobile App Monitoring
Sentry helps mobile teams debug what users actually experience – errors, crashes, jank, and slow screen loads – with logs, traces, session replay, and app size insights in one place.
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See the logs connected to every trace, replay, and issue
Learn about logs
Sentry connects structured logs to where you're already debugging, so you can see exactly what happened and why. Uncover hidden state bugs, prioritize fixes based on impact, and add more context to every investigation.
Keep app size in check
Learn about Size Analysis
Get specific recommendations on how to make your mobile apps smaller. Upload builds from CI to spot regressions early, understand what's inside each bundle, and keep release artifacts lean.