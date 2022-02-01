Version 1.0.0 1.1.0 (Latest version - July 25, 2023) 1.0.0 (February 1, 2022) of This Agreement was created on February 1, 2022 and has been deprecated. Please see Applicant Privacy Policy 1.1.0 for the latest version .

Sentry is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy. This Applicant Privacy Policy (“Policy”) sets out how we collect and process personal information about you during the recruitment process for career opportunities at Sentry.

What information do we collect?

You may choose to share information with us directly, or we may obtain or produce information during the recruitment process. The information we collect can include the following:

Name and Contact Information . Your name, home address, email address, telephone number and other contact information.

. Your name, home address, email address, telephone number and other contact information. Professional and Education Information . Information related to your work experience, educational background, professional licenses and certifications and other relevant experiences and qualifications, including any provided resume, CV, cover letter or transcript.

. Information related to your work experience, educational background, professional licenses and certifications and other relevant experiences and qualifications, including any provided resume, CV, cover letter or transcript. Job Preferences . Details about your job preferences, including current or desired salary, preferred start date, type of work, work location and other compensation and benefits.

. Details about your job preferences, including current or desired salary, preferred start date, type of work, work location and other compensation and benefits. Assessment Information . Information from phone-screenings, interviews and skills assessments.

. Information from phone-screenings, interviews and skills assessments. Government ID and Work Authorization . Government identification details, such as citizenship, immigration and residency status and work authorization information (as permitted or required by law).

. Government identification details, such as citizenship, immigration and residency status and work authorization information (as permitted or required by law). References and Background Checks . Information from employment and academic references and from background checks (as permitted or required by law).

. Information from employment and academic references and from background checks (as permitted or required by law). Publicly Available Information . Information from publicly available sources such as professional networking sites.

. Information from publicly available sources such as professional networking sites. Sensitive Information . Sensitive information that we request for legitimate recruitment-related purposes such as gender, citizenship, nationality, health information and racial or ethnic origin.

. Sensitive information that we request for legitimate recruitment-related purposes such as gender, citizenship, nationality, health information and racial or ethnic origin. Other Information You Provide. Other information that you choose to provide to us during the recruitment process.

We may obtain this information from third-party sources, including from recruiting partners, job websites (if you apply through such websites), referrers (if you are being referred), references that you provide, background check providers (when applicable), third-party data providers who have the rights to provide us with your information and publicly available sources.

When you visit the careers section of our website at https://sentry.io/careers/, we also collect certain information automatically by recording how you interact with our website through use of technologies like cookies. For more information, please see the privacy policy that applies to your use and interaction with our website at https://sentry.io/privacy/.

What do we use your information for?

We use the information we collect to carry out our recruitment process, which includes:

Communicating with you . Responding to your inquiries, providing you with information on potential career opportunities and otherwise communicating with you to facilitate the recruitment process.

. Responding to your inquiries, providing you with information on potential career opportunities and otherwise communicating with you to facilitate the recruitment process. Assessing fit . Assessing your capabilities, qualifications and interests against our career opportunities.

. Assessing your capabilities, qualifications and interests against our career opportunities. Processing your application . If you apply for a job with us, reviewing and processing your application.

. If you apply for a job with us, reviewing and processing your application. Verifying your information . Verifying information that you or others provide and conducting reference and background checks (as permitted or required by law).

. Verifying information that you or others provide and conducting reference and background checks (as permitted or required by law). Improving our processes . Evaluating and making improvements to our recruitment processes.

. Evaluating and making improvements to our recruitment processes. Complying with laws . Complying with applicable laws, including reporting requirements, and responding to valid legal processes, judicial orders or subpoenas.

. Complying with applicable laws, including reporting requirements, and responding to valid legal processes, judicial orders or subpoenas. Protecting interests of Sentry and others. Protecting the rights, interests or property of Sentry or others as required or permitted by law.

What are our legal bases of processing for individuals in the EU or UK?

If you are based in the European Union (EU) or United Kingdom (UK), there are various legal bases that we can rely on to collect and process your information. We usually only collect and process your information on the following bases:

Contract . It is necessary to take steps at your request prior to potentially entering into an employment contract with you, such as to assess your application, check your right to work and verify the information you provide.

. It is necessary to take steps at your request prior to potentially entering into an employment contract with you, such as to assess your application, check your right to work and verify the information you provide. Consent . You provide consent for a specific purpose, such as when we obtain a reference or seek to monitor diversity.

. You provide consent for a specific purpose, such as when we obtain a reference or seek to monitor diversity. Legal Obligation . It is necessary to comply with a legal obligation or in connection with a legal claim, such as to comply with our reporting requirements and respond to judicial orders or subpoenas.

. It is necessary to comply with a legal obligation or in connection with a legal claim, such as to comply with our reporting requirements and respond to judicial orders or subpoenas. Legitimate Interests. It satisfies our legitimate interests, such as to evaluate and improve our recruitment processes, which are not overridden by your own interests, rights and freedoms.

The legal bases depend on the type of information and the purpose for our processing. In some contexts, more than one legal basis applies.

Do we disclose any information to outside parties?

We share your information with your consent or as necessary for the purposes described in this Policy.

We will share your information with other Sentry group companies around the world to administer our recruitment processes and store data. We will also share your information with service providers and agents working on our behalf for the purposes described in this Policy. For example, background check providers, applicant tracking system providers, data storage providers and other third parties that provide support and advice in relation to our legal obligations.

We will access, transfer, disclose and preserve information when we have a good faith belief that it is required or permitted under applicable law, including to respond to valid legal processes, judicial orders or subpoenas, meet national security or law enforcement requirements and protect the rights, interests or property of Sentry and others. Finally, we may disclose your information in connection with the sale, assignment or other transfer of all or part of our business.

We do not sell or trade your information to third parties.

How do you access and control your information?

In certain countries, you may be granted certain rights with respect to your information. The rights you have may depend on where you are based and applicable law.

Privacy Rights for Individuals in the EU or UK

If you are based in the EU or UK, you have the right to access your information and you may have a right to have your information rectified or erased, to object to its processing or to have its processing restricted. If you have provided us with information, you may have the right to be given the personal information in machine readable format for transmitting to another controller. Finally, if we have relied on consent as our legal basis for processing, you may withdraw consent at any time – though if you do so that will not affect the lawfulness of what we have done before you withdraw consent.

Exercising Your Rights

To exercise your rights, please submit your request via the online form at https://sentry.io/contact/gdpr/. We will use reasonable efforts to respond to any requests in accordance with applicable law.

Where do we store and process your information?

Information collected by Sentry may be stored and processed in the United States and other countries where Sentry or its affiliates, subsidiaries or service providers maintain facilities. Regardless of where your information is processed, we take steps to ensure that processing is in accordance with this Policy and the requirements of applicable law.

This means that we transfer information from the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK and Switzerland to other countries, some of which may not provide an equivalent level of protection for personal information. When we engage in such transfers, we use a variety of legal mechanisms to help ensure your rights and protections travel with your information, including standard contractual clauses that have been approved by the European Commission.

How long do we retain information we collect?

We retain information we collect for the period necessary to carry out the purposes set out in this Policy unless a longer period is required by law.

If we hire you, we will incorporate the information we collect into your employment record. If your application is unsuccessful (or you withdraw or decline our offer), we will retain the information we have collected for a reasonable period after your application to consider you for other current or future roles at Sentry, to help us better assess and improve our recruitment processes and for record keeping purposes. If you do not want us to retain your information, please let us know by following the process above (see How do you access and control your information?). Please note, however, that we may retain some information if required by law or as necessary to protect ourselves from legal claims.

Changes to this Policy

We may update this Policy from time to time. When we make changes to this Policy, we will revise the date at the top of this Policy. We encourage you to periodically review this Policy to learn how Sentry is protecting your information. Please note that this Policy will not form part of your employment contract and does not create any contractual rights or obligations.

If you have any questions or concerns about this Policy, please contact us as provided below. Additionally, if you are unable to access this Policy due to a disability or any physical or mental impairment, please contact us and we will arrange to supply you with the information you need in an alternative format that you can access.

Email: legal@sentry.io

Mailing Address:

45 Fremont Street, 8th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

Attention: Legal

If you are based in the EU or UK, the primary data controller in relation to your information will typically be the Sentry entity to which you are applying, although other Sentry group companies may access and process your information for the purposes set out in this Policy.