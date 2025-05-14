AI Monitoring built for debugging
Track LLM calls, token usage, model costs, and tool execution. Debug AI agents with full context on prompts, responses, and errors.
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [
Sentry.openAIIntegration({
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
}),
],
});
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [
Sentry.anthropicAIIntegration({
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
}),
],
});
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.googleGenerativeAIIntegration()],
});
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.langchainIntegration()],
});
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.langGraphIntegration()],
});
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.vercelAIIntegration()],
});
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import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
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import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
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import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
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import sentry_sdk
from sentry_sdk.integrations.langchain import LangchainIntegration
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
integrations=[LangchainIntegration()],
)
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import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
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import sentry_sdk
from sentry_sdk.integrations.litellm import LiteLLMIntegration
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
integrations=[LiteLLMIntegration()],
)
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import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
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import sentry_sdk
from sentry_sdk.integrations.pydantic_ai import PydanticAIIntegration
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
integrations=[PydanticAIIntegration()],
)
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [
Sentry.openAIIntegration({
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
}),
],
});
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [
Sentry.anthropicAIIntegration({
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
}),
],
});
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [
Sentry.googleGenAIIntegration({
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
}),
],
});
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.langchainIntegration()],
});
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.langGraphIntegration()],
});
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const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.vercelAIIntegration()],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});
Select AI Provider
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// app/api/chat/route.ts
import OpenAI from "openai";
const client = new OpenAI();
export async function POST(req: Request) {
const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
model: "gpt-4o",
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
return Response.json({ text: response.choices[0].message.content });
}
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// app/api/chat/route.ts
import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk";
const client = new Anthropic();
export async function POST(req: Request) {
const response = await client.messages.create({
model: "claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
max_tokens: 1024,
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
return Response.json({ text: response.content[0].text });
}
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const { GoogleGenAI } = require("@google/genai");
const client = new GoogleGenAI({ apiKey: "..." });
const response = await client.models.generateContent({
model: "gemini-2.0-flash",
contents: "Hello!",
});
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// app/api/chat/route.ts
import { ChatOpenAI } from "@langchain/openai";
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
export async function POST(req: Request) {
const response = await model.invoke("Hello!");
return Response.json({ text: response.content });
}
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const { StateGraph, END } = require("@langchain/langgraph");
const { ChatOpenAI } = require("@langchain/openai");
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const graph = new StateGraph({ channels: {} });
// Define your graph nodes and edges
const app = graph.compile();
const result = await app.invoke({ input: "Hello!" });
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// app/api/chat/route.ts
import { generateText } from "ai";
import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";
const result = await generateText({
model: openai("gpt-4o"),
prompt: "Hello!",
experimental_telemetry: {
isEnabled: true,
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
},
});
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from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI()
response = client.chat.completions.create(
model="gpt-4o",
messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}]
)
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from anthropic import Anthropic
client = Anthropic()
response = client.messages.create(
model="claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
max_tokens=1024,
messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}]
)
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from google.genai import Client
client = Client()
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.0-flash",
contents="Hello!"
)
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from langchain.chat_models import init_chat_model
model = init_chat_model("gpt-4o", model_provider="openai")
response = model.invoke("Hello!")
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from langgraph.graph import StateGraph, END
from langchain_openai import ChatOpenAI
model = ChatOpenAI(model="gpt-4o")
graph = StateGraph(dict)
# Define your graph nodes and edges
app = graph.compile()
result = app.invoke({"input": "Hello!"})
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import litellm
response = litellm.completion(
model="gpt-4o",
messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}]
)
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from agents import Agent, Runner
agent = Agent(
name="Assistant",
instructions="You are a helpful assistant.",
)
result = Runner.run_sync(agent, "Hello!")
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from pydantic_ai import Agent
agent = Agent("openai:gpt-4o")
result = agent.run_sync("Hello!")
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const OpenAI = require("openai");
const client = new OpenAI();
const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
model: "gpt-4o",
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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const Anthropic = require("@anthropic-ai/sdk");
const client = new Anthropic();
const response = await client.messages.create({
model: "claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
max_tokens: 1024,
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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const { GoogleGenAI } = require("@google/genai");
const client = new GoogleGenAI({ apiKey: "..." });
const response = await client.models.generateContent({
model: "gemini-2.0-flash",
contents: "Hello!",
});
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const { ChatOpenAI } = require("@langchain/openai");
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const response = await model.invoke("Hello!");
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const { StateGraph, END } = require("@langchain/langgraph");
const { ChatOpenAI } = require("@langchain/openai");
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const graph = new StateGraph({ channels: {} });
// Define your graph nodes and edges
const app = graph.compile();
const result = await app.invoke({ input: "Hello!" });
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const { generateText } = require("ai");
const { openai } = require("@ai-sdk/openai");
const result = await generateText({
model: openai("gpt-4o"),
prompt: "Hello!",
experimental_telemetry: { isEnabled: true },
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import OpenAI from "openai";
const openai = new OpenAI({ apiKey: "...", dangerouslyAllowBrowser: true });
const client = Sentry.instrumentOpenAiClient(openai, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
model: "gpt-4o",
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk";
const anthropic = new Anthropic({ apiKey: "...", dangerouslyAllowBrowser: true });
const client = Sentry.instrumentAnthropicAiClient(anthropic, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.messages.create({
model: "claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
max_tokens: 1024,
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import { GoogleGenAI } from "@google/genai";
const genai = new GoogleGenAI({ apiKey: "..." });
const client = Sentry.instrumentGoogleGenerativeAiClient(genai, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.models.generateContent({
model: "gemini-2.0-flash",
contents: "Hello!",
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import { ChatOpenAI } from "@langchain/openai";
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const sentryHandler = Sentry.createLangChainCallbackHandler();
const response = await model.invoke("Hello!", {
callbacks: [sentryHandler],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import { StateGraph, END } from "@langchain/langgraph";
import { ChatOpenAI } from "@langchain/openai";
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const graph = new StateGraph({ channels: {} });
// Define your graph nodes and edges
const app = Sentry.instrumentLangGraphClient(graph.compile());
const result = await app.invoke({ input: "Hello!" });
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
import OpenAI from "openai";
const openai = new OpenAI({ apiKey: "...", dangerouslyAllowBrowser: true });
const client = Sentry.instrumentOpenAiClient(openai, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
model: "gpt-4o",
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk";
const anthropic = new Anthropic({ apiKey: "...", dangerouslyAllowBrowser: true });
const client = Sentry.instrumentAnthropicAiClient(anthropic, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.messages.create({
model: "claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
max_tokens: 1024,
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
import { GoogleGenAI } from "@google/genai";
const genai = new GoogleGenAI({ apiKey: "..." });
const client = Sentry.instrumentGoogleGenerativeAiClient(genai, {
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
});
const response = await client.models.generateContent({
model: "gemini-2.0-flash",
contents: "Hello!",
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
import { ChatOpenAI } from "@langchain/openai";
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const sentryHandler = Sentry.createLangChainCallbackHandler();
const response = await model.invoke("Hello!", {
callbacks: [sentryHandler],
});
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import * as Sentry from "@sentry/browser";
import { StateGraph, END } from "@langchain/langgraph";
import { ChatOpenAI } from "@langchain/openai";
const model = new ChatOpenAI({ model: "gpt-4o" });
const graph = new StateGraph({ channels: {} });
// Define your graph nodes and edges
const app = Sentry.instrumentLangGraphClient(graph.compile());
const result = await app.invoke({ input: "Hello!" });