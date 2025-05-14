AI Monitoring built for debugging

Track LLM calls, token usage, model costs, and tool execution. Debug AI agents with full context on prompts, responses, and errors.

Select SDK
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// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "___DSN___",
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
  integrations: [
    Sentry.openAIIntegration({
      recordInputs: true,
      recordOutputs: true,
    }),
  ],
});
Select AI Provider
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// app/api/chat/route.ts
import OpenAI from "openai";

const client = new OpenAI();

export async function POST(req: Request) {
  const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
    model: "gpt-4o",
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }],
  });
  return Response.json({ text: response.choices[0].message.content });
}