Limited Error and Performance Monitoring.
$0/mo
Free
Core Error and Performance Monitoring with flexible event volume.
$26/mo
When billed annually with default pre-paid data
Standardized Error and Performance Monitoring with insights powered by Discover.
$80/mo
When billed annually with default pre-paid data
Full platform monitoring with cross-project insights and optional Premium Customer Success.
Add code coverage free for one developer.
Try Codecov Now
$29/mo
for the first 5 seats of Codecov Pro.
Optional add-on to Team and Business Plan. 14 day trial included. Read more.
Each of our plans comes with a defined event quota. If you exceed that quota, don’t worry, any additional events will be processed on-demand. Since the additional events cost more than pre-paid events, we recommend picking a plan that pre-pays for a little more than you think you'll need to avoid paying on-demand rates. It's a classic volume discount: when you use more, you pay less.
Errors are sent every time an SDK catches a bug. You can send them manually too, if you want.
50K
25M
A performance unit represents the total number of units that can be used across different Performance event types - a transaction or a transaction with profiling.
100K
150M
A transaction uses 1 performance unit and a transaction with profiling uses 1.3 performance units.
Get a video-like reproduction of user interactions including page visits, mouse movements, clicks, and scrolls on a site or web app.
500
1M
Attachments are files attached to errors, such as minidumps.
1GB
1,000GB
Need a custom quote? Contact us.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.