Data Processing Addendum

Definitions.

The following definitions apply to this DPA:

“CCPA” means the California Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act, and any binding regulations promulgated thereunder.

“Controller” means the natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which, alone or jointly with others, determines the purposes and means of processing of Personal Data.

“Customer Data” means data you submit to, store on or send to us via the Service.

“Data Incident” means a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of or access to, Personal Data on systems that are managed and controlled by Sentry. Data Incidents will not include unsuccessful attempts or activities that do not compromise the security of Personal Data, including, without limitation, pings, port scans, denial of service attacks, network attacks on firewall or networked systems or unsuccessful login attempts.

“Data Privacy Framework” means (as applicable) the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework self-certification programs operated by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and their respective successors.

“Data Privacy Framework Principles” means the Principles and Supplemental Principles contained in the relevant Data Privacy Framework, as may be amended, superseded or replaced.

“data subject” means the identified or identifiable natural person to whom Personal Data relates.

“Europe” means, for the purposes of this DPA, the member states of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“European Data Protection Legislation” means the data protection and privacy laws and regulations enacted in Europe and applicable to the Personal Data in question, including as applicable: (i) the GDPR; (ii) the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection of 2020 and its Ordinance (“Swiss FADP”); and (iii) in respect of the United Kingdom, the GDPR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of Section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK GDPR”) and the Data Protection Act 2018; in each case as may be amended, superseded or replaced from time to time.

“GDPR” means Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC.

“Notification Email Address” means the email address that you designate to receive notifications when you create an account to use the Service. You agree that you are solely responsible for ensuring that your Notification Email Address is current and valid at all times.

“Personal Data” means information about an identified or identifiable natural person or which otherwise constitutes “personal data”, “personal information”, “personally identifiable information” or similar terms as defined in Privacy Laws that is contained within Customer Data.

“Privacy Laws” means: (i) European Data Protection Legislation and (ii) U.S. Data Protection Legislation.

“processing” (and “process”) means any operation or set of operations that is performed on Personal Data or on sets of Personal Data, whether or not by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.

“Processor” means a natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which processes Personal Data on behalf of the Controller.

“Standard Contractual Clauses” or “SCCs” means the standard contractual clauses as approved by the European Commission pursuant to its decision 2021/914 of 4 June 2021.

“Subprocessor” means a third party that we use to process Customer Data in order to provide parts of the Service and/or related technical support. For the avoidance of doubt, the term Subprocessor may include Sentry affiliates or other third parties but does not include Sentry employees or contractors.

“Term” means the term of the Agreement.

“UK Addendum” means the International Data Transfer Addendum (version B1.0) issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office under s.119(A) of the UK Data Protection Act 2018, as may be amended, superseded or replaced from time to time.

“U.S. Data Protection Legislation” means the data protection and privacy laws and regulations enacted in the United States and applicable to the Personal Data in question, including as applicable the CCPA, as may be amended, superseded or replaced from time to time.