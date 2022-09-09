Back to all legal docs

Subprocessors

Version 1.1.0 of This Agreement was created on September 9, 2022 .

Third Party

NameAddressProcessing Purpose
Amazon Web Services, Inc.410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States		Email delivery services

Affiliates

NameAddressProcessing Purpose
Functional Software GmbHRothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Canada Inc.129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
