|Name
|Address
|Processing Purpose
|Amazon Web Services, Inc.
|410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
|1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
|101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
|Email delivery services
|Name
|Address
|Processing Purpose
|Functional Software GmbH
|Rothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Canada Inc.
|129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
|Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
