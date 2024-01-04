Legal Terms – What’s Changed?

The following includes a summary of key changes to the legal documents identified below.

  1. Terms of Service (TOS)

    Changes posted on January 4, 2024 and effective on Februrary 3, 2024

    • Updated terminology to refer to “Service Data” instead of “Event Data”. “Service Data” more accurately reflects the breadth of data that can be sent to Sentry.
    • Updated Sentry’s data usage rights to include the right to use Service Data for AI model training and other product development efforts.
    • Updated data locality language to align with Sentry making new data regions available.
    • Added language to address handling of withholding taxes.
    • General updates to streamline the definitions.

    Changes posted December 29, 2022

    • General updates made to align defined terms and overall structure of the TOS with our standard enterprise customer agreement
    • General updates made so the TOS covers the ability to use all of Sentry’s current product offerings
    • New language added to provide more clarity about the event data that customers send to Sentry for processing and how Sentry uses event data
    • New language added to provide more clarity about the usage data that Sentry captures about customers’ interaction with the Sentry service and how Sentry uses usage data
    • New language added to show how our Data Processing Addendum and Business Associate Amendment interact with the TOS
    • New terms added that address purchases of subscriptions to the Sentry service through authorized resellers

  2. Data Processing Addendum (DPA)

    Changes posted December 29, 2022

    • General updates made to expand the geographic scope of the DPA.
    • General updates made so the DPA covers all of Sentry’s current product offerings
    • General updates made to improve readability, streamline the core terms and utilize schedules for supplemental provisions
    • New language added to comply with emerging U.S. data protection laws, including the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)

  3. Privacy Policy

    Changes posted December 15, 2023

    • Updated the Data Privacy Framework Notice to reflect Sentry’s certification to the UK extension to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

    Changes posted October 5, 2023

    • Replaced the Privacy Shield Notice with the Data Privacy Framework Notice to reflect the European Commission’s adequacy decision for the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework on July 10, 2023

    Changes posted July 25, 2023

    • Language updated to reflect Sentry’s removal of advertising cookies and tracking technology from our website
    • Corresponding updates made to California-required disclosures as a result of the foregoing

    Changes posted December 29, 2022

    • General updates made to clarify the scope and applicability of the Privacy Policy
    • General updates made to improve readability and remove redundant language
    • New language added to comply with emerging U.S. data protection laws, including the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)

  4. Applicant Privacy Policy

    Changes posted July 25, 2023

    • General updates made to improve readability
    • New language added to comply with emerging U.S. data protection laws, including the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.