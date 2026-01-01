Ask agents what's failing in production and use the Sentry MCP server to pull issues, stack traces, logs, and spans. You can also kick off a Seer root cause analysis without you copying a single stack trace. Then your agent writes the fix with the right context to fully fix the issue.
Sentry finds it. Your agent fixes it.
Sentry takes your issues, compares them against your application telemetry, and diagnoses the root cause of bugs. Connect any agent to the Sentry MCP server, have them call the CLI directly, or use Seer to automatically fix errors.
npx @sentry/ai install
What this does
Detects Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, and Grok on your machine and sets up Sentry MCP for each one. No Sentry in your app yet? Ask your agent to "Add Sentry to my app" and it handles the setup.
Tolerated by 4 million developers.
- Anthropic
- Cursor
- Factory AI
- Cognition
- Replit
- Bolt
- ElevenLabs
- Pinecone
- Glean
- Baseten
- Runlayer
- Vercel
- Supabase
Ask what broke. Get the fix.
Fix it from the alert.
A Sentry alert lands in Slack. Click Fix with Seer, or @Sentry to ask what happened. Seer finds the root cause and opens a pull request, and you review it without opening your IDE.
Fixes that start themselves.
Let Seer find the root cause on its own, then hand it to any agent, like Cursor, Claude, or Copilot. Or add Seer to your agentic workflows using Cursor Automations or Claude Routines to triage overnight issues and file tickets before anyone is at their desk.
How Factory's Droids debug on their own.
Factory runs a fleet of autonomous AI agents called Droids. When an error fires in Sentry, a Droid pulls the issue details, checks how many users are affected, replays the session, and suggests a fix, all without a human opening a browser. That's 500M+ events a month across 8 projects.
Sentry's broad SDK coverage empowers Factory to track errors across every customer touchpoint. With their APIs, MCP server, and CLI, errors are easily accessible to our Droids, which can autonomously handle them end-to-end.Read MoreFactory testimonial
self-healing software is a thing 🤯
just witnessed Sentry analyzing a session replay video to fix a bug, then raising a PR on its own.
I'm fixing bugs like a madman now.
Seer provided insights that led us to a fix within 30 minutes, for a bug that would have taken an engineer at least a day otherwise.