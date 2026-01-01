Sentry finds it. Your agent fixes it.

Sentry takes your issues, compares them against your application telemetry, and diagnoses the root cause of bugs. Connect any agent to the Sentry MCP server, have them call the CLI directly, or use Seer to automatically fix errors.

Connect Sentry MCP to your agent
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Bash
npx @sentry/ai install
What this does

Detects Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, and Grok on your machine and sets up Sentry MCP for each one. No Sentry in your app yet? Ask your agent to "Add Sentry to my app" and it handles the setup.

Tolerated by 4 million developers.

  • Anthropic
  • Cursor
  • Factory AI
  • Cognition
  • Replit
  • Bolt
  • ElevenLabs
  • Pinecone
  • Glean
  • Baseten
  • Runlayer
  • Vercel
  • Supabase
In your editor
In Slack
On autopilot
Autonomous, at scale

Ask what broke. Get the fix.

Ask agents what's failing in production and use the Sentry MCP server to pull issues, stack traces, logs, and spans. You can also kick off a Seer root cause analysis without you copying a single stack trace. Then your agent writes the fix with the right context to fully fix the issue.
Sentry error alert in Slack with a Fix with Seer button

Fix it from the alert.

A Sentry alert lands in Slack. Click Fix with Seer, or @Sentry to ask what happened. Seer finds the root cause and opens a pull request, and you review it without opening your IDE.

Fix issues from Slack

Fixes that start themselves.

Let Seer find the root cause on its own, then hand it to any agent, like Cursor, Claude, or Copilot. Or add Seer to your agentic workflows using Cursor Automations or Claude Routines to triage overnight issues and file tickets before anyone is at their desk.

Build an automated debugging workflow
Sentry and Factory

How Factory's Droids debug on their own.

Factory runs a fleet of autonomous AI agents called Droids. When an error fires in Sentry, a Droid pulls the issue details, checks how many users are affected, replays the session, and suggests a fix, all without a human opening a browser. That's 500M+ events a month across 8 projects.

Read the Factory story

Sentry's broad SDK coverage empowers Factory to track errors across every customer touchpoint. With their APIs, MCP server, and CLI, errors are easily accessible to our Droids, which can autonomously handle them end-to-end.

Alvin Sng

Member of Technical Staff,

Factory

Read MoreFactory testimonial

self-healing software is a thing 🤯

just witnessed Sentry analyzing a session replay video to fix a bug, then raising a PR on its own.

I'm fixing bugs like a madman now.

Dan Mindru

@d4m1n,

Seer provided insights that led us to a fix within 30 minutes, for a bug that would have taken an engineer at least a day otherwise.

Neil Wang

Engineering Manager,

Curai Health

Automated debugging FAQs

Stop pasting stack traces into chat

Connect Sentry MCP and give your agent the production context it needs to find and fix bugs on its own.