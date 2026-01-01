Interrogate your application's behavior in plain language.
Not just "what happened with this error," but also the murkier stuff: slow endpoints, silent regressions, why some requests fail while others don't.
No context-gathering, no copy-pasting stack traces. Just ask Seer Agent what's wrong and get an answer from your actual production data.
Interrogate your application's behavior in plain language.
Not just "what happened with this error," but also the murkier stuff: slow endpoints, silent regressions, why some requests fail while others don't.
When something breaks in production, the first thirty minutes are chaos. Pulling up traces, checking deploys, correlating errors across services.
Seer Agent compresses that into a conversation — surfacing relevant errors, tracing the blast radius, and connecting the signals that point to a cause.
Other agents know what you paste in. Seer Agent knows your application — your full error history, stack traces, spans, logs, breadcrumbs, source code, and recent deploys. When you ask why something is broken, it's not reasoning from a snippet. It's reasoning from everything Sentry has captured about your application.
Ask anything about your application's behavior or data you see in Sentry. This could be questions about specific bugs, general application performance, connections between different issues, what's happening on the metrics page, or literally any other question about what's happening with your app.
Yes. Seer Agent uses Sentry's distributed tracing data, so it can follow a request across service boundaries and correlate errors across your entire system.
Both, but it's particularly useful during an active incident. Describe what you're seeing and Seer Agent starts investigating immediately — surfacing relevant errors, checking recent deploys, and tracing the blast radius while you're still in the thick of it.
Only you and your team members. You can share a Seer Agent conversation with your team, but your data is never shown to other Sentry customers.
Seer Agent is included with your Seer subscription. Seer is available on paid plans (Team, Business, or Enterprise) at $40 per active contributor per month. An active contributor is anyone who commits two or more PRs in a connected repo. Full pricing details are in the Seer Pricing Docs.
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