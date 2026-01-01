In any Slack channel where Sentry has been added, mention @Sentry followed by your question. For example: @Sentry show me my most recent issues or @Sentry what's causing the TypeError in the checkout flow? The Seer agent queries your Sentry instance and returns relevant telemetry and context, including errors, traces, and session replays. Anyone on the team can join the thread and ask follow-up questions, making it a collaborative debugging experience.