Analyze and fix issues from Slack with Seer
Stop context-switching between Slack and Sentry. Use the Seer agent directly in Slack to ask questions about your application, trigger autofix from alert notifications, and collaborate with your team on fixes.
Before you start
Accounts & access
- Sentry account on a plan that includes Seer, with at least one project receiving errors
- Slack workspace where you have permission to install apps
- Sentry organization owner, manager, or admin role (required to install the Slack integration)
Knowledge
- Basic familiarity with Sentry alert rules
- Familiarity with Slack channels and mentions
1 Install the Slack integration in Sentry
In Sentry, navigate to Settings > Integrations and search for Slack.
- Click Add Workspace and authorize the connection to your Slack workspace.
- If you already have the Slack integration installed, you may need to re-authorize it to grant the Seer agent the proper permissions to communicate in your channels.
- Once authorized, select which channels or workspaces should receive notifications.
2 Add Sentry to a Slack channel
In Slack, go to the channel where you want to interact with the Seer agent and set up the connection.
- Type
@Sentryin the channel to invite the bot. Slack will prompt you to add the Sentry app.
- Link your personal Slack identity to your Sentry account by typing
/sentry linkin any channel and following the prompts. This ensures the agent can verify your identity and access your organization's data.
- If you skip the linking step, the Seer agent will prompt you to link when you first interact with it.
- Once connected, the Seer agent is ready to answer questions in that channel.
3 Create an alert rule with Slack notifications
In Sentry, go to Alerts and click Create Alert.
- Choose Issue Alert and scope it to a project or environment.
- Set your conditions (for example, "A new issue is created") and add the action Send a Slack notification.
- Select your workspace, specify the target channel, and optionally tag specific users. Save the rule.
- When a matching issue fires, your team will get a Slack notification with a direct link to the issue and a Fix with Seer button.
4 Ask the Seer agent about your application in Slack
In any Slack channel where Sentry has been added, mention
@Sentry followed by your question. For example:
@Sentry show me my most recent issues or
@Sentry what's causing the TypeError in the checkout flow? The Seer agent queries your Sentry instance and returns relevant telemetry and context, including errors, traces, and session replays. Anyone on the team can join the thread and ask follow-up questions, making it a collaborative debugging experience.
5 Trigger autofix from a Slack alert
When a Sentry alert notification arrives in Slack, look for the Fix with Seer button on the message.
- Click it to kick off Seer's autofix, which analyzes the issue and identifies the root cause.
- If you have automation configured, Seer can also generate a fix.
- You can ask the Seer agent more questions about the alert in the thread before triggering autofix, so you have full context before taking action.
6 Review the root cause analysis in Sentry
After autofix runs, click through to the issue in Sentry to see the full root cause analysis.
- Seer will show what caused the error, why it happened, and reproduction steps.
- Expand the Evidence section to see all the context and inputs Seer used to analyze the issue, including linked errors, source files, traces, and replays.
- From here you can hand the root cause off to your team or open the Autofix tab to generate a fix.
- The Slack thread stays as a record of the debugging conversation for anyone who needs context later.
That's it.
Debug without leaving Slack.
Your team can now analyze, triage, and fix Sentry issues directly from Slack, keeping everyone in the loop without context-switching.
- Installed the Sentry Slack integration with Seer agent permissions
- Created an alert rule that sends Slack notifications when new issues occur
- Asked the Seer agent questions about your application directly in Slack
- Triggered autofix on a Sentry issue from a Slack alert notification
- Reviewed root cause analysis results in Sentry
Pro tips
- 💡 Use the Seer agent in Slack threads to build context before triggering autofix, so you can confirm the issue is worth fixing first.
- 💡 Set up alert filters (error level, event count, specific tags) to keep Slack notifications focused on high-impact issues.
- 💡 If your Slack workspace has a paid plan with AI assistant apps, you can open Seer Agent as a persistent panel for private one-on-one conversations.
- 💡 Anyone on the team can join a Seer agent thread in Slack, making debugging a multiplayer activity without switching tools.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ If you already have the Slack integration installed, you may need to re-authorize it to enable Seer agent permissions.
- ⚠️ The Seer agent only works in channels where the Sentry app has been added. If it does not respond, check that the bot is in the channel.
- ⚠️ Alert rules that are too broad will flood your Slack channel with notifications. Use filters to target only critical issues.
- ⚠️ If your Slack workspace is connected to multiple Sentry organizations, use
/sentry set org [slug]to tell the agent which one to query.
Frequently asked questions
@Sentry in the channel to invite the bot.
/sentry set org [organization_slug] command.
What's next?
Seer: AI debugging
Set up coding agent integrations
Fix it, don't observe it.
Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.