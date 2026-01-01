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Analyze and fix issues from Slack with Seer

Stop context-switching between Slack and Sentry. Use the Seer agent directly in Slack to ask questions about your application, trigger autofix from alert notifications, and collaborate with your team on fixes.

Watch the video Jump to recipe
Features
Seer Issues Alerts
Category Debugging
Time
~10 minutes
Difficulty
Beginner
Steps
6 steps

Before you start

Accounts & access
  • Sentry account on a plan that includes Seer, with at least one project receiving errors
  • Slack workspace where you have permission to install apps
  • Sentry organization owner, manager, or admin role (required to install the Slack integration)
Knowledge

1
Install the Slack integration in Sentry

In Sentry, navigate to Settings > Integrations and search for Slack.

  • Click Add Workspace and authorize the connection to your Slack workspace.
  • If you already have the Slack integration installed, you may need to re-authorize it to grant the Seer agent the proper permissions to communicate in your channels.
  • Once authorized, select which channels or workspaces should receive notifications.
Slack integration docs
Sentry Settings page showing the Slack integration installed with Chat and Alert Rule capabilities enabled

2
Add Sentry to a Slack channel

In Slack, go to the channel where you want to interact with the Seer agent and set up the connection.

  • Type @Sentry in the channel to invite the bot. Slack will prompt you to add the Sentry app.
  • Link your personal Slack identity to your Sentry account by typing /sentry link in any channel and following the prompts. This ensures the agent can verify your identity and access your organization's data.
  • If you skip the linking step, the Seer agent will prompt you to link when you first interact with it.
  • Once connected, the Seer agent is ready to answer questions in that channel.
Sentry bot introduction in Slack showing the Connect to Sentry button to link your account

3
Create an alert rule with Slack notifications

In Sentry, go to Alerts and click Create Alert.

  • Choose Issue Alert and scope it to a project or environment.
  • Set your conditions (for example, "A new issue is created") and add the action Send a Slack notification.
  • Select your workspace, specify the target channel, and optionally tag specific users. Save the rule.
  • When a matching issue fires, your team will get a Slack notification with a direct link to the issue and a Fix with Seer button.
Alert rule docs
Sentry alert rule configuration showing the Send a Slack notification action with workspace and channel settings

4
Ask the Seer agent about your application in Slack

In any Slack channel where Sentry has been added, mention @Sentry followed by your question. For example: @Sentry show me my most recent issues or @Sentry what's causing the TypeError in the checkout flow? The Seer agent queries your Sentry instance and returns relevant telemetry and context, including errors, traces, and session replays. Anyone on the team can join the thread and ask follow-up questions, making it a collaborative debugging experience.

Seer docs
Slack conversation showing a user mentioning @Sentry to ask the Seer agent a question about their application

5
Trigger autofix from a Slack alert

When a Sentry alert notification arrives in Slack, look for the Fix with Seer button on the message.

  • Click it to kick off Seer's autofix, which analyzes the issue and identifies the root cause.
  • If you have automation configured, Seer can also generate a fix.
  • You can ask the Seer agent more questions about the alert in the thread before triggering autofix, so you have full context before taking action.
Autofix docs
Slack alert notification showing an error with Resolve, Archive, and Fix with Seer buttons

6
Review the root cause analysis in Sentry

After autofix runs, click through to the issue in Sentry to see the full root cause analysis.

  • Seer will show what caused the error, why it happened, and reproduction steps.
  • Expand the Evidence section to see all the context and inputs Seer used to analyze the issue, including linked errors, source files, traces, and replays.
  • From here you can hand the root cause off to your team or open the Autofix tab to generate a fix.
  • The Slack thread stays as a record of the debugging conversation for anyone who needs context later.
Seer Autofix panel in Sentry showing the root cause analysis with explanation, reproduction steps, and linked evidence

That's it.

Debug without leaving Slack.

Your team can now analyze, triage, and fix Sentry issues directly from Slack, keeping everyone in the loop without context-switching.

  • Installed the Sentry Slack integration with Seer agent permissions
  • Created an alert rule that sends Slack notifications when new issues occur
  • Asked the Seer agent questions about your application directly in Slack
  • Triggered autofix on a Sentry issue from a Slack alert notification
  • Reviewed root cause analysis results in Sentry

Pro tips

  • 💡 Use the Seer agent in Slack threads to build context before triggering autofix, so you can confirm the issue is worth fixing first.
  • 💡 Set up alert filters (error level, event count, specific tags) to keep Slack notifications focused on high-impact issues.
  • 💡 If your Slack workspace has a paid plan with AI assistant apps, you can open Seer Agent as a persistent panel for private one-on-one conversations.
  • 💡 Anyone on the team can join a Seer agent thread in Slack, making debugging a multiplayer activity without switching tools.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ If you already have the Slack integration installed, you may need to re-authorize it to enable Seer agent permissions.
  • ⚠️ The Seer agent only works in channels where the Sentry app has been added. If it does not respond, check that the bot is in the channel.
  • ⚠️ Alert rules that are too broad will flood your Slack channel with notifications. Use filters to target only critical issues.
  • ⚠️ If your Slack workspace is connected to multiple Sentry organizations, use /sentry set org [slug] to tell the agent which one to query.

Frequently asked questions

The Slack integration itself is free, but Seer requires a paid Sentry plan. If your plan already includes Seer, there is no additional cost to use it in Slack.

Yes, as long as the Sentry app has been added to the private channel. Use @Sentry in the channel to invite the bot.

The Seer agent will try to infer the correct organization from context (for example, Sentry links in the thread). You can also set it manually with the /sentry set org [organization_slug] command.

If you installed the Slack integration before the Seer agent was available, yes. Re-authorizing grants the additional permissions the Seer agent needs to respond in your channels.

What's next?

Seer: AI debugging

Seer is the AI debugger that uses Sentry context to flag breaking changes, automatically root cause issues in production, and fix what you missed.
Learn about Seer: AI debugging →

Set up coding agent integrations

Hand off Seer's root cause analysis to Claude Code or Cursor for automated PR generation.
Coding agent integration docs →

Fine-tune your alert rules

Scope alerts by project, environment, error level, and event frequency to reduce noise.
Alerts best practices →

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