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Auto-fix regressed Sentry issues with Cursor Automations

When a resolved Sentry issue resurfaces, a Cursor agent investigates the regression vector, reads the relevant code, and opens a PR — no manual triage needed.

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Features
Sentry MCP Issues
Category Workflow
Time
20–30 minutes
Difficulty
Intermediate
Steps
6 steps

Before you start

SDKs & packages
  • Sentry SDK installed and reporting events in your app
Accounts & access
Knowledge
  • Basic familiarity with your app's codebase and repo structure
  • Understanding of how Sentry issues are resolved and re-opened

1
Connect Sentry to your code repository

For the agent to trace regression vectors — identifying which commit reintroduced a bug — Sentry needs to know about your Git history. Connecting your repository lets Sentry annotate issues with the release they regressed in and link to the original resolving commit. Once connected, Sentry will start tagging regressed issues with a Regressed in release marker and surfacing the commit that originally closed the issue.

  • Go to Integrations in your Sentry org settings
  • Search for GitHub (or your provider) and click Install
  • Authorize Sentry and select the repositories to link
  • In your Sentry project settings, navigate to Code Mappings and map your source root to the repo path
GitHub integration setup guide
Sentry Integrations page showing the GitHub integration installed and active

2
Add the Sentry MCP to your automation

The Sentry MCP server gives your Cursor agent direct access to your Sentry issues, activity history, and stack traces. You add and authenticate it from within the automation's Tools section on cursor.com/automations — it isn't configured in the Cursor desktop app.

  • Go to cursor.com/automations and click New automation (you'll finish configuring it in Step 4)
  • In the Tools section, click + Add Tool or MCP
  • Expand MCP Server and click + New Connection
  • In the Browse MCPs dialog, search for Sentry and select the Sentry plugin to add it
  • Back in Tools, click Authenticate on the Sentry row to launch the Sentry OAuth consent screen
  • On the *Cursor is requesting access to Sentry* screen, enable at minimum Inspect Issues & Events (to read issue details and stack traces) and Triage Issues (so the agent can comment on the Sentry issue), then click Approve
Sentry MCP Server docs
The Sentry OAuth consent screen shown after clicking Authenticate, with Inspect Issues & Events and Triage Issues scopes enabled and an Approve button

3
Write the regression investigation instructions

Agent instructions are the prompt your Cursor Automation runs each time a regression is detected. The template below tells the agent to fetch full context from Sentry, identify the regression vector using git history, diagnose the root cause, apply a minimal fix if the scope is clear, and report results via PR or issue comment. Copy the template as-is and paste it into the Instructions field when creating the automation in the next step.

You are a regression investigator. You run when a Sentry issue transitions to "unresolved" — meaning it was previously resolved but has resurfaced, or was manually reopened.

## Step 1: Gather context from Sentry

Use @Sentry MCP to fetch the triggered issue. Extract:
- Issue title, type, and status
- Full stack trace from the latest event
- Breadcrumbs and request context
- The release where the issue regressed (check for "Regressed in release" marker)
- Activity history — find when and how it was previously resolved (commit, PR, manual, auto-resolve)
- Tags: environment, release, transaction, browser/runtime

## Step 2: Identify the regression vector

**If there's a resolving commit/PR in the activity history:**
- Find the original fix commit or PR on GitHub
- Identify which files were changed in that fix
- Run `git log <resolving-commit>..HEAD -- <those files>` to find what changed since
- Read the original fix diff and the subsequent diffs to understand what undid it
- Common causes: partial reverts, merge conflicts that dropped lines, refactors that moved code without carrying the fix, dependency updates

**If there's no resolving commit (auto-resolved, manually resolved):**
- Focus on the stack trace to identify the relevant source files
- Check recent git history for those files
- Read the current code at the crash site

## Step 3: Diagnose root cause

Read the relevant source files. Cross-reference stack trace frames with actual code. Identify:
- What specifically is failing
- Whether a recent commit introduced or reintroduced the bug
- The simplest possible fix

## Step 4: Assess fixability

Fix it if:
- Root cause is clear from the stack trace + code
- Fix is scoped to 1-3 files
- It's a code-level bug (null check, wrong condition, missing await, type error, bad API usage)

Do NOT fix it if:
- The issue is in a third-party dependency or infrastructure
- The fix requires architectural changes or touching >5 files
- You can't confidently determine root cause
- It's environment-specific (secrets, API keys, rate limits)

If not fixable, skip to Step 6.

## Step 5: Apply the fix

- Branch: `fix/<sentry-issue-short-id>-<short-description>`
- Apply the minimal fix only. Do not refactor surrounding code.
- Match existing code style and conventions.
- Run the project's type checker and linter to confirm no regressions.

## Step 6: Report results

**If fixed — open a PR:**
- PR title: `fix: <what broke>` (under 70 chars)
- PR body: include the Sentry issue link, root cause, regression vector (commit/PR if identified), and what this PR changes

**If not fixable:**
- Comment on the Sentry issue with: root cause hypothesis, relevant commits, and what a human should investigate

## Rules

- Never refactor, add features, or improve code beyond the fix
- A clear diagnosis without a PR is better than a speculative PR
- Check @Memories before starting to avoid duplicating work on the same issue
- Save to @Memories: the issue ID, root cause, and PR link (or why it couldn't be fixed)

4
Configure the trigger and launch the automation

Cursor Automations are background agents that fire automatically based on a trigger. Back in the automation you started in Step 2 on cursor.com/automations, wire up the Sentry trigger, paste your instructions, and launch it. Sentry's available triggers are Issue created, Issue updated, and Any issue event — regressions come through as status updates, so you'll use Issue updated and let the agent's instructions filter for the regression case.

  • Name the automation (e.g. "Regressed Issue to PR")
  • Under Triggers, add Issue updated → select your Sentry project and environment
  • Confirm Tools has Sentry (from Step 2), and add Open Pull Request and Memories
  • Paste your instructions from Step 3 into the Instructions field
  • Keep Environment set to *Cursor Cloud* so the agent runs without your machine being on
  • Click Create to launch the automation
Cursor Automations docs
An automation on cursor.com/automations with an Issue updated trigger for a Sentry project, Memories, Open Pull Request, and Sentry tools enabled, and Environment set to Cursor Cloud

5
Test the automation end-to-end

Before relying on the automation in production, verify the full pipeline: regression detected in Sentry → Cursor agent fires → investigation runs → output is useful.

  • Find a recently-resolved Sentry issue and manually reopen it, or wait for a real regression to occur
  • In your newly created automation, switch to the Run History tab at the top to watch the agent spin up
  • Check the agent trace to confirm it fetched the right issue from Sentry, ran git history analysis, and produced a conclusion
  • If the agent opens a PR, review the diff and PR body to assess quality
  • If the agent leaves a comment on the Sentry issue, confirm the diagnosis is actionable
Cursor Automations Run History tab showing multiple successful regression investigation runs triggered by Sentry issues, each opening a Pull Request

6
Review and merge the agent's PR

When the agent opens a PR, treat it like any other code review. The bar for merging an auto-generated fix should be the same as a human-authored one — diff review, test pass, and confidence in the root cause. For regressions the agent couldn't fix, the Sentry issue comment gives your team a documented starting point: what broke, when, and what a human should look at.

  • Read the PR body: it should name the Sentry issue, the regression vector (if found), and what changed
  • Review the diff: confirm it's minimal and matches the described fix
  • Run your test suite before merging
  • If the fix is wrong or too broad, close the PR and add a clarifying rule to the agent instructions
  • For unresolvable issues, use the Sentry comment as the starting point for manual triage

That's it.

Regressions get fixed, not just noticed.

When a resolved issue resurfaces in Sentry, a Cursor agent wakes up, traces which commit reintroduced the bug, and opens a PR — so your team reviews fixes, not alerts.

  • Connected Sentry to your Git repository for commit-level regression tracking
  • Configured the Sentry MCP server in Cursor for in-agent issue access
  • Created a Cursor Automation that responds to Sentry issue regressions
  • Wrote agent instructions that trace regression vectors and open fix PRs

Pro tips

  • 💡 Add a line in your instructions to check @Memories before starting. If the agent has already investigated the same issue ID, it should skip the run rather than duplicating work.
  • 💡 Scope your Sentry project trigger to a specific environment (e.g. production only). Running on every environment will fire the agent on dev or staging regressions that aren't worth automated investigation.
  • 💡 Include a brief map of your repo's key directories in the agent instructions. This lets the agent find relevant files faster without scanning the entire codebase on every run.
  • 💡 Pair this automation with Sentry's commit-based auto-resolve to automatically mark issues resolved when a fix is merged. This keeps the regression trigger clean and ensures the automation only fires on genuine regressions.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ Skipping the Git repository connection in Sentry. Without it, the agent has no resolving commit to trace back from, making regression vector analysis much harder and less reliable.
  • ⚠️ Not scoping the trigger to a specific environment. If the automation fires on every project and environment, you'll burn Cursor agent runs on regressions that don't warrant investigation.
  • ⚠️ Writing instructions that are too permissive about what the agent can change. Always add explicit rules about how many files it can touch and what constitutes a fixable vs. unfixable regression.
  • ⚠️ Not testing the automation end-to-end before relying on it in production. The Sentry trigger, MCP connection, git access, and PR creation all need to work together — test each piece before shipping.

Frequently asked questions

Seer is triggered on new and active issues. Regressed issues — ones that were resolved and resurfaced — don't automatically re-queue for analysis. This automation handles that case by firing specifically when an issue transitions back to unresolved, and goes further by tracing the regression vector in git history and opening a PR.

Yes. Cursor Automations require a Cursor Pro or Business subscription. Check Cursor's pricing page for current plan details.

Close it and add a clarifying rule to your agent instructions — for example, "only fix issues where the regression vector is a specific commit in this repo" or "do not touch files in the /config directory". Over time your instructions will become more precise.

Yes, but the investigation will be less precise. Without a resolving commit, the agent falls back to analyzing recent git history for the files implicated in the stack trace. The quality of the diagnosis depends on how informative the stack trace is and how recently the relevant files were changed.

The Sentry MCP server is free to use and doesn't count against your Sentry event quota. It only reads data you already have in Sentry.

What's next?

Error Monitoring

Resolve the most important code-related issues first with error monitoring. Discover how to get to the root cause of your code-related issues every time.
Learn about Error Monitoring →

Fix Issues with Sentry MCP and Cursor

Use the Sentry MCP server interactively in Cursor to pull issues, trigger Seer root cause analysis, and apply fixes without leaving your IDE.
View recipe →

Cursor Automations docs

Learn how Cursor Automations work, how to configure triggers, and how to iterate on agent instructions.
Cursor Automations docs →

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