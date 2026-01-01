Before you can triage your agent's behavior, Sentry needs to capture it. Set up Agent Tracing in your agent's codebase so every conversation, tool call, and model interaction is recorded as a trace.

Sentry has Agent Tracing guides for Python, Node.js, Next.js, React Native, and more. Pick the one that matches your stack and follow the setup instructions. Set tracesSampleRate high enough to capture the conversations you care about. For triage, you want comprehensive coverage. If you're working at higher volumes, Sentry's sampling strategies let you keep costs down while still capturing enough data to surface errors reliably.