Seer Agent already has your errors, traces, logs, and releases. Ask it in plain language why checkout is slow, what changed since the last deploy, or why some requests fail while others don't. No context-gathering, no copy-pasting stack traces, no query languages. Meet Seer Agent.
Ask what's broken. Get the line of code that broke it.
Skip building dashboards and writing queries. Ask Seer, or any agent you already use, what's happening in production. Sentry's answer goes past the spike to the stack trace, the commit that caused it, the person who owns the code, and a fix.
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Ask a question. Get an answer from production.
Your agent, your production data.
Already working in Claude Code, Cursor, or another coding agent? Connect it to the Sentry MCP server or the Sentry CLI and ask about production from where you write code. Your agent can pull the issue, read the stack trace and traces, and reason about the cause next to the code it's about to change.
Prompt a dashboard into existence.
When you do want a dashboard, describe it instead of building it. Ask the agent for the view you need and Sentry builds the widgets and queries for you. Your coding agent can do the same from your repo using the Sentry CLI. See how.
Past the telemetry, into the code.
Correlating metrics, logs, and deploys tells you roughly where to look. Sentry's data is organized around your code: errors grouped by root cause, stack traces, suspect commits, and code owners. So Seer's answer names the commit and the line that broke, routes it to the right owner, writes the fix, and can open the pull request.
Better together.
Sentry doesn't do infrastructure monitoring, so if your SRE team runs Grafana and Prometheus, keep them. Send your existing OpenTelemetry traces and logs to Sentry over OTLP with no re-instrumenting, and use the Grafana integration to put Sentry issues and stats on your dashboards.
Sentry's broad SDK coverage empowers Factory to track errors across every customer touchpoint. With their APIs, MCP server, and CLI, errors are easily accessible to our Droids, which can autonomously handle them end-to-end.Read MoreFactory testimonial
Setup in minutes
Already using OpenTelemetry? Send your traces and logs over OTLP.
Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
// but is not necessary for purely manual usage
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
// for finer control
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
Grab the Sentry React SDK:
npm install @sentry/react
Configure your DSN:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import App from "./App";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended)
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [
Sentry.browserTracingIntegration(),
// Or, if you are using react router, use the appropriate integration
// See docs for support for different versions of react router
// https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/guides/react/features/react-router/
Sentry.reactRouterV6BrowserTracingIntegration({
useEffect: React.useEffect,
useLocation,
useNavigationType,
createRoutesFromChildren,
matchRoutes,
}),
],
// For finer control of sent transactions you can adjust this value, or
// use tracesSampler
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
Grab the Sentry Python SDK:
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
Configure your DSN:
import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
"https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for Tracing.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)
Grab the Sentry Node SDK:
npm install @sentry/node
Configure your SDK:
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Add the
sentry-ruby gem to your
Gemfile:
gem "sentry-ruby"
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init do |config|
config.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
# Set a uniform sample rate between 0.0 and 1.0
# We recommend adjusting the value in production:
config.traces_sample_rate = 1.0
# or control sampling dynamically
config.traces_sampler = lambda do |sampling_context|
# sampling_context[:transaction_context] contains the information about the transaction
# sampling_context[:parent_sampled] contains the transaction's parent's sample decision
true # return value can be a boolean or a float between 0.0 and 1.0
end
end
Grab the Sentry Go SDK:
go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle:
package main
import (
"log"
"time"
"github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
)
func main() {
err := sentry.Init(sentry.ClientOptions{
Dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
EnableTracing: true,
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
// We recommend adjusting this value in production
TracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Or provide a custom sample rate:
TracesSampler: sentry.TracesSampler(func(ctx sentry.SamplingContext) float64 {
// As an example, this does not send some
// transactions to Sentry based on their name.
if ctx.Span.Name == "GET /health" {
return 0.0
}
return 1.0
}),
})
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("sentry.Init: %s", err)
}
// Flush buffered events before the program terminates.
// Set the timeout to the maximum duration the program can afford to wait.
defer sentry.Flush(2 * time.Second)
}
Install the
sentry/sentry package with Composer:
composer require sentry/sentry
To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible.
\Sentry\init(['dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (\Sentry\Tracing\SamplingContext $context): float {
// return a number between 0 and 1
}, ]);
Install the
sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer:
composer require sentry/sentry-laravel
Add Sentry reporting to
bootstrap/app.php:
<?php
use Illuminate\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Exceptions;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Middleware;
use Sentry\Laravel\Integration;
return Application::configure(basePath: dirname(__DIR__))
->withRouting(
web: __DIR__.'/../routes/web.php',
commands: __DIR__.'/../routes/console.php',
health: '/up',
)
->withMiddleware(function (Middleware $middleware) {
//
})
->withExceptions(function (Exceptions $exceptions) {
Integration::handles($exceptions);
})->create();
Enable Sentry Tracing in
config/sentry.php:
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (\Sentry\Tracing\SamplingContext $context): float {
// return a number between 0 and 1
},
Run this
Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN:
php artisan sentry:publish --dsn=<paste-your-DSN-here>
Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency:
dotnet add package Sentry
Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the
Main method in
Program.cs/Program.fs:
using (SentrySdk.Init(o => {
// Tells which project in Sentry to send events to:
o.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>";
// When configuring for the first time, to see what the SDK is doing:
o.Debug = true;
// Set TracesSampleRate to 1.0 to capture 100% of transactions for Tracing.
// We recommend adjusting this value in production.
o.TracesSampleRate = 1.0; }))
{
// App code goes here - Disposing will flush events out
}
Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry.
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android
To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your
Podfile, then run
pod install:
platform :ios, '9.0'
use_frameworks! # This is important
target 'YourApp' do
pod 'Sentry', :git => 'https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa.git', :tag => '<VERSION>'
end
Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate
application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method:
import Sentry // Make sure you import Sentry
func application(_ application: UIApplication,
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
SentrySDK.start { options in
options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
options.debug = true // Enabled debug when first installing is always helpful
// Example uniform sample rate: capture 100% of transactions for Tracing
options.tracesSampleRate = 1.0
}
return true
}
Grab the Sentry Vue SDK:
npm install @sentry/vue
Configure your DSN:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue";
const app = createApp({
// ...
});
Sentry.init({
app,
dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
// but is not necessary for purely manual usage
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
// for finer control
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
app.mount("#app");
Install with one line of code:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular
Grab the Sentry Java SDK:
<dependency>
<groupId>io.sentry</groupId>
<artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId>
<version><VERSION></version>
</dependency>
Configure your DSN in
application.properties:
sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for performance monitoring.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
sentry.traces-sample-rate=1.0
Add the Sentry dependency:
dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore
Configure Sentry in
appsettings.json.
"Sentry": {
"Dsn": "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
"Debug": true,
},
Then add the SDK by simply calling
UseSentry:
public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder(string[] args) =>
Host.CreateDefaultBuilder(args)
.ConfigureWebHostDefaults(webBuilder =>
{
// Add the following line:
webBuilder.UseSentry();
});
To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app:
// main.js / main.ts
import App from "./App.svelte";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte";
// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
release: "my-project-name@2.3.12",
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
// Then bootstrap your Svelte app
const app = new App({
target: document.getElementById("app"),
});
export default app;
To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app:
// index.jsx / index.tsx
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid";
import { useBeforeLeave, useLocation } from "@solidjs/router";
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
import App from "./app";
// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// Performance Monitoring
tracesSampleRate: 1.0, // Capture 100% of the transactions
// Set 'tracePropagationTargets' to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ["localhost", /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
const app = document.getElementById("app");
if (!app) throw new Error("No #app element found in the DOM.");
render(() => <App />, app)
Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration.
npx astro add @sentry/astro
And add your DSN and project config to your
astro.config.mjs file:
import { defineConfig } from "astro/config";
import sentry from "@sentry/astro";
export default defineConfig({
integrations: [
sentry({
dsn: "__DSN__",
sourceMapsUploadOptions: {
project: "your-project-slug",
authToken: process.env.SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN,
},
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
}),
],
});