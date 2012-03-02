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npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

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Past the telemetry, into the code.

Correlating metrics, logs, and deploys tells you roughly where to look. Sentry's data is organized around your code: errors grouped by root cause, stack traces, suspect commits, and code owners. So Seer's answer names the commit and the line that broke, routes it to the right owner, writes the fix, and can open the pull request.

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Setup in minutes

Install one SDK and get errors, traces, replays, and logs, all connected.
Already using OpenTelemetry? Send your traces and logs over OTLP.

Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code:

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:

HTML
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>

Configure your DSN:

JavaScript
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
  // but is not necessary for purely manual usage
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
  // for finer control
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,

  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

Grab the Sentry React SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/react

Configure your DSN:

JSX
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
import App from "./App";

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended)
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [
    Sentry.browserTracingIntegration(),
    // Or, if you are using react router, use the appropriate integration
    // See docs for support for different versions of react router
    // https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/guides/react/features/react-router/
    Sentry.reactRouterV6BrowserTracingIntegration({
      useEffect: React.useEffect,
      useLocation,
      useNavigationType,
      createRoutesFromChildren,
      matchRoutes,
    }),
  ],

  // For finer control of sent transactions you can adjust this value, or
  // use tracesSampler
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,

  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Grab the Sentry Python SDK:

Bash
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk

Configure your DSN:

Python
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for Tracing.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Grab the Sentry Node SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/node

Configure your SDK:

JavaScript
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Add the sentry-ruby gem to your Gemfile:

Ruby
gem "sentry-ruby"

Configure your DSN:

Ruby
Sentry.init do |config|
  config.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'

  # Set a uniform sample rate between 0.0 and 1.0
  # We recommend adjusting the value in production:
  config.traces_sample_rate = 1.0

  # or control sampling dynamically
  config.traces_sampler = lambda do |sampling_context|
    # sampling_context[:transaction_context] contains the information about the transaction
    # sampling_context[:parent_sampled] contains the transaction's parent's sample decision
    true # return value can be a boolean or a float between 0.0 and 1.0
  end
end

Grab the Sentry Go SDK:

Bash
go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"

Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle:

Go
package main

import (
	"log"
	"time"

	"github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
)

func main() {
	err := sentry.Init(sentry.ClientOptions{
		Dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
		EnableTracing: true,
		// Specify a fixed sample rate:
		// We recommend adjusting this value in production
		TracesSampleRate: 1.0,
		// Or provide a custom sample rate:
		TracesSampler: sentry.TracesSampler(func(ctx sentry.SamplingContext) float64 {
			// As an example, this does not send some
			// transactions to Sentry based on their name.
			if ctx.Span.Name == "GET /health" {
				return 0.0
			}

			return 1.0
		}),
	})
	if err != nil {
		log.Fatalf("sentry.Init: %s", err)
	}
	// Flush buffered events before the program terminates.
	// Set the timeout to the maximum duration the program can afford to wait.
	defer sentry.Flush(2 * time.Second)
}

Install the sentry/sentry package with Composer:

Bash
composer require sentry/sentry

To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible.

PHP
\Sentry\init(['dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
    // Specify a fixed sample rate:
    'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
    // Or provide a custom sampler:
    'traces_sampler' => function (\Sentry\Tracing\SamplingContext $context): float {
        // return a number between 0 and 1
    }, ]);

Install the sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer:

Bash
composer require sentry/sentry-laravel

Add Sentry reporting to bootstrap/app.php:

PHP
<?php

use Illuminate\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Exceptions;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Middleware;
use Sentry\Laravel\Integration;

return Application::configure(basePath: dirname(__DIR__))
    ->withRouting(
        web: __DIR__.'/../routes/web.php',
        commands: __DIR__.'/../routes/console.php',
        health: '/up',
    )
    ->withMiddleware(function (Middleware $middleware) {
        //
    })
    ->withExceptions(function (Exceptions $exceptions) {
        Integration::handles($exceptions);
    })->create();

Enable Sentry Tracing in config/sentry.php:

PHP
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (\Sentry\Tracing\SamplingContext $context): float {
    // return a number between 0 and 1
},

Run this Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN:

Bash
php artisan sentry:publish --dsn=<paste-your-DSN-here>

Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency:

Bash
dotnet add package Sentry

Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the Main method in Program.cs/Program.fs:

C#
using (SentrySdk.Init(o => {
  // Tells which project in Sentry to send events to:
  o.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>";
  // When configuring for the first time, to see what the SDK is doing:
  o.Debug = true;
  // Set TracesSampleRate to 1.0 to capture 100% of transactions for Tracing.
  // We recommend adjusting this value in production.
  o.TracesSampleRate = 1.0; }))
{
  // App code goes here - Disposing will flush events out
}

Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry.

Bash
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android

To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your Podfile, then run pod install:

Ruby
platform :ios, '9.0'
use_frameworks! # This is important

target 'YourApp' do
  pod 'Sentry', :git => 'https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa.git', :tag => '<VERSION>'
end

Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method:

Swift
import Sentry // Make sure you import Sentry

func application(_ application: UIApplication,
    didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {

    SentrySDK.start { options in
        options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
        options.debug = true // Enabled debug when first installing is always helpful
        // Example uniform sample rate: capture 100% of transactions for Tracing
        options.tracesSampleRate = 1.0
    }

    return true
}

Grab the Sentry Vue SDK:

Bash
npm install @sentry/vue

Configure your DSN:

JavaScript
import { createApp } from "vue";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue";

const app = createApp({
  // ...
});

Sentry.init({
  app,
  dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
  // This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
  // but is not necessary for purely manual usage
  // If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
  // * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
  // * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
  // for finer control
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

app.mount("#app");

Install with one line of code:

Bash
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular

Grab the Sentry Java SDK:

XML
<dependency>
  <groupId>io.sentry</groupId>
  <artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId>
  <version><VERSION></version>
</dependency>

Configure your DSN in application.properties:

Java
sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for performance monitoring.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
sentry.traces-sample-rate=1.0

Add the Sentry dependency:

Bash
dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore

Configure Sentry in appsettings.json.

JavaScript
"Sentry": {
  "Dsn": "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
  "Debug": true,
},

Then add the SDK by simply calling UseSentry:

C#
public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder(string[] args) =>
    Host.CreateDefaultBuilder(args)
        .ConfigureWebHostDefaults(webBuilder =>
        {
            // Add the following line:
            webBuilder.UseSentry();
        });

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app:

JavaScript
// main.js / main.ts

import App from "./App.svelte";

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte";

// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
  release: "my-project-name@2.3.12",

  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // We recommend adjusting this value in production
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,

  // Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

// Then bootstrap your Svelte app
const app = new App({
  target: document.getElementById("app"),
});

export default app;

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app:

JSX
// index.jsx / index.tsx

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid";
import { useBeforeLeave, useLocation } from "@solidjs/router";
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
import App from "./app";

// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "__DSN__",
  integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],

  // Performance Monitoring
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0, //  Capture 100% of the transactions
  // Set 'tracePropagationTargets' to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
  tracePropagationTargets: ["localhost", /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});

const app = document.getElementById("app");

if (!app) throw new Error("No #app element found in the DOM.");

render(() => <App />, app)

Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration.

Bash
npx astro add @sentry/astro

And add your DSN and project config to your astro.config.mjs file:

JavaScript
import { defineConfig } from "astro/config";
import sentry from "@sentry/astro";

export default defineConfig({
  integrations: [
    sentry({
      dsn: "__DSN__",
      sourceMapsUploadOptions: {
        project: "your-project-slug",
        authToken: process.env.SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN,
      },
      tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
    }),
  ],
});

That's it. Check out our documentation to ensure you have the latest instructions.

Create a Sentry Account

FAQs

Skip the dashboards. Fix the code.

Ask Seer, or any agent you already use, what's broken in production and go straight to the commit and the fix. No dashboards required.