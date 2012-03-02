import React from "react" ;

import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ;

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react" ;

import App from "./App" ;

Sentry. init ({

dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" ,

// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended)

// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:

// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration

// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call

integrations: [

Sentry. browserTracingIntegration (),

// Or, if you are using react router, use the appropriate integration

// See docs for support for different versions of react router

// https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/guides/react/features/react-router/

Sentry. reactRouterV6BrowserTracingIntegration ({

useEffect: React.useEffect,

useLocation,

useNavigationType,

createRoutesFromChildren,

matchRoutes,

}),

],

// For finer control of sent transactions you can adjust this value, or

// use tracesSampler

tracesSampleRate: 1.0 ,

// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled

tracePropagationTargets: [ 'localhost' , / ^ https: \/\/ yourserver \. io \/ api / ],

});