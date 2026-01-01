Create Sentry dashboards with your AI coding agent

Use the Sentry CLI to create dashboards for this project. Answer these questions with dashboards: - What errors are affecting the most users right now? - Where are the slowest parts of the app? - Which user flows are most commonly used? - Did the latest release introduce any new errors? - Which pages or endpoints have the highest error rates? - Which users or accounts are most affected by errors? - How has error rate changed over the past week? Make the widgets specific to what this codebase actually does.