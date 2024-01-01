Loved by 4M developers and 90K organizations across 146 countries spanning 6 continents with 790B events processed monthly
(We’re still waiting on our first customer in Antarctica)
and $217M raised in 6 rounds of funding
(That's enough to build the Golden Gate Bridge six times, if we could take that money and time travel back to 1933)
The team behind Sentry built and shipped the software behind many fine brands, a short sampling of which will no doubt impress and delight you. We were occasionally useful at Dropbox. Drew pictures at GitHub. Nodded sagely during meetings at Atlassian.
Sentry started out as an open-source project. Our founders’ goal was straightforward: solve their own problems with an easy way to fix their own mistakes. Ten years later, their two person passion project is the world’s leading error-tracking platform with 200+ employees in four offices worldwide.
To name-drop a few…
