Track the complete, end-to-end path of a request from the originating user interaction across systems and services to pinpoint the specific function or API call causing the problem.
[On-Demand Webinar] Tracing: Frontend issues with backend solutions
Learn how to identify the issues causing your poor Core Web Vitals.
How Sentry helps
Metric Alerts
Set alerts for specific performance metrics.
Span Metrics
Analyze span data to understand performance issues.
Performance Issues
Identify and monitor performance problems.
Trace Explorer
Track traces end-to-end to resolve bottlenecks.
Trace View
Visualize dependencies within traces for deeper insights.