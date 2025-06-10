Resources > Sentry Build </>
June 10, 2025 at 10AM PT
Sometimes things are broken, sometimes they��’re just weird. Vague user messages like “it seems broken”, the metrics make no sense, and no one wants to spend an hour trying to repro a weird loading state.
This 1.5-hour workshop extends our typical format but keeps it hands-on. We’re diving deep into tracing to understand what your app is really doing—across frontend and backend.
Clone our repository and set up the workshop environment on your local machine.
git clone https://github.com/nikolovlazar/errorfix-laravel cd errorfix-laravel composer install npm install cp .env.example .env php artisan key:generate touch database/database.sqlite php artisan migrate:fresh php artisan db:seed npm run build composer dev:ssr
Use Drizzle and Neon to see how queries behave in real traffic—slow ones, repeated ones, or the ones that only show up under just the right load.
Use React Native + Expo to trace slow screens, network delays, and state transitions that make users think your app froze—even if it didn’t crash.
Learn how to add custom spans around queue jobs, service calls, or anything Laravel doesn’t instrument for you—so you can debug more than just controllers.
Coming soon, but you can assume it’s something you’ve been ignoring in your stack and probably shouldn’t be.
Lazar Nikolov is Senior Developer Relations Advocate at Sentry. He is also an instructor on Egghead.io, has a very active YouTube presence and runs https://creatures.sh....
