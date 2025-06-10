Resources > Sentry Build </>

Full-Stack Performance & Debugging Workshop

June 10, 2025 at 10AM PT

Sometimes things are broken, sometimes they’re just weird. Vague user messages like “it seems broken”, the metrics make no sense, and no one wants to spend an hour trying to repro a weird loading state.

This 1.5-hour workshop extends our typical format but keeps it hands-on. We’re diving deep into tracing to understand what your app is really doing—across frontend and backend.

Get started with the workshop

Clone our repository and set up the workshop environment on your local machine.

Click to Copy
git clone https://github.com/nikolovlazar/errorfix-laravel
cd errorfix-laravel
composer install
npm install
cp .env.example .env
php artisan key:generate
touch database/database.sqlite
php artisan migrate:fresh
php artisan db:seed
npm run build
composer dev:ssr

Topics

Use Drizzle and Neon to see how queries behave in real traffic—slow ones, repeated ones, or the ones that only show up under just the right load.

Use React Native + Expo to trace slow screens, network delays, and state transitions that make users think your app froze—even if it didn’t crash.

Learn how to add custom spans around queue jobs, service calls, or anything Laravel doesn’t instrument for you—so you can debug more than just controllers.

Coming soon, but you can assume it’s something you’ve been ignoring in your stack and probably shouldn’t be.

Meet our experts

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov is Senior Developer Relations Advocate at Sentry. He is also an instructor on Egghead.io, has a very active YouTube presence and runs https://creatures.sh....

Cody De Arkland

Cody De Arkland

Cody looks at Developer Experience at Sentry where his team focuses on crushing all things developer friction across technical content and product development. He's known for product engineering, yell...

On-Demand Workshop videos

