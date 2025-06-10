Resources > Sentry Build </>

Full-Stack Performance & Debugging Workshop

June 10, 2025 at 10AM PT

Sometimes things are broken, sometimes they��’re just weird. Vague user messages like “it seems broken”, the metrics make no sense, and no one wants to spend an hour trying to repro a weird loading state.

This 1.5-hour workshop extends our typical format but keeps it hands-on. We’re diving deep into tracing to understand what your app is really doing—across frontend and backend.