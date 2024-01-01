JavaScript Error and Performance Monitoring

Resolve JavaScript errors with max efficiency, not max effort. Get actionable insights to resolve JavaScript performance issues with the ability to track, debug, and resolve JavaScript errors across platforms.

Getting Started is Simple

Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>

Configure your DSN:

Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

JavaScript Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify JavaScript performance issues before they become downtime. View the entire end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

JavaScript Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See the error and JavaScript stack trace previously only visible in your user’s debug console. Apply source maps automatically to convert minified, compiled, or transpiled code back to its original form. Keep your JavaScript source maps private by uploading them directly to Sentry.

Issues, replayed

Get to the root cause of an error or latency issue faster with context like DOM events, console logs, and network calls within one visual replay on your web application.

Fill In the Blanks About JavaScript Errors

See what the app was doing when the JavaScript error occurred: user interactions, AJAX requests, console log messages and more. When frontend errors happen, Sentry can prompt users for feedback so you can compare their experiences to the data.

Understand Where Tests Could Prevent Your JavaScript Regressions

Quickly isolate Code Coverage for JavaScript bugs to see where testing could help fix the bug before release with our Codecov integration.

“We were able to catch errors with Sentry before customers could report them or before they hit our support queue.”

Ian White
Founder/CEO at ChartHop

Debugging Any JavaScript Exception

Record environment and usage details so you can recreate bugs down to the browser version, OS, and query parameters specific to the session.

Sentry’s tag distribution graph also makes it easy to isolate and prioritize any JavaScript error by seeing how often it occurs in context.

Answer the most important questions: Was the bug browser or OS specific? Firefox or Safari?

You can’t afford to put JavaScript monitoring on the backburner.

Even a one-second delay in loading results in a 7% reduction in conversions.

Forty percent of customers abandon a website that takes longer than three seconds to load.

The average cost of downtime is $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

Sentry supports every major frontend language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

Supporting Resources

Frontend Monitoring Documentation

Eventbrite Customer Story

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

