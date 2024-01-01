Code-Level Application Performance Monitoring

Stay ahead of latency issues and trace every slow transaction to a poor-performing API call or database query. Sentry is the only developer-first application monitoring platform that shows you what’s slow, down to the line of code.

Opinionated Performance Monitoring that scales

Just because you don't record a problem doesn't mean it didn't happen.

No matter your scale, get full visibility into the performance of your application – while only keeping the data that matters – so you can confidently take action and troubleshoot latency issues before they turn into an outage.

Performance monitoring that empowers developers to own their application experience

Built for Developers

Sentry Performance is built for developers, focused on monitoring code, not system-level changes.

Opinionated & Actionable

Devs want actionable, not academic context. Sentry Performance gives you details down to the line of code or function to fix.

Integrated Workflow

Integrated into every stage of your release cycle and built to give you curated control and transparency into your app’s performance.

Improve performance by 20x

“Unlike past tools we’ve used, Sentry provides the complete picture. No more combing through logs — Sentry makes it incredibly easy to find issues in our code to deliver a much smoother payment experience and a better overall customer experience.”

Matthew Egan
Engineering Team Lead
DiviPay
Get up and running in minutes - Perf dashboard

Get up and running in minutes with Sentry’s performance monitoring

With just 5 lines of code, you can set up Sentry and start seeing errors and performance issues immediately — no agents or professional services required.

With Sentry, SmugMug was able to catch performance degradations, get alerted, and resolve them before page ranking or discoverability was impacted.

Full stack visibility to find root cause- trace view

Full-stack visibility to find root cause

Sentry gives a unified view of your frontend to backend flow. Trace slow-loading pages all the way back to poor-performing API calls — and surface any related errors — to get to root cause faster.

By linking their existing issues with slow-performing endpoints to Sentry, Panenco was able to cut down their API request execution time by 90%.

Actionable context to solve critical
latency issues

Left untreated, performance problems can fester and grow into full-blown errors. Taking action (before it’s too late) is easy in Sentry — you can triage, assign, and resolve performance issues directly from your issues feed.

Get alerted on performance issues and performance metrics before the bulk of your users are affected. Sentry pinpoints the exact degradation with no additional effort.

Improve mobile performance for
your users

Get visibility across users’ mobile devices to catch the most frustrating performance issues. Sentry automatically collects device information and measures how fast your app starts, the number of slow and frozen frames, and more.

Reduce troubleshooting with Sentry Continuous Profiling, which lets you identify the lines of code consuming excessive CPU and see in production how your application is performing, all on real-user devices.

Built for all developers - Session replay

Built for all developers and their unique workflows

Monitor your code’s performance at scale for high-fidelity insights into your most critical performance issues— so you and your team can keep hitting SLAs and shipping valuable software.

To further improve workflow, Session Replay gives you a playback of your user sessions so you can see what happened before, during, and after an error or latency issue.

Why is Sentry different?

Easy Set Up

No Agents needed. 5 lines of code is all it takes.

Code-Centric Monitoring

Connect performance issues to the line of code causing latency.

Reduce MTTR

See where your code is slow, so you can fix it.

Tied to the Business

Align the team on app performance, quality, and release frequency.

Key Resources

Get tips on solving common latency outages, updates on events, and join the conversation on our live streams with our DevRel team.

Panenco - Customer Story

Digital product studio cuts down API execution request time by 90% using Sentry Performance

Full-stack Visibility to Find and Fix Slowdowns

To find the root cause of what’s slow in your application, tracing from frontend to backend is critical.

Get Instrumented, No Agents Needed

With code coverage for every major language, save time and angst by proactively finding the source of latency problems without having to manually stitch together user transactions.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Flutter
  • Elixir
  • Go
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Kotlin
  • Native
  • NodeJS
  • Pearl
  • PHP
  • Python
  • React
  • Ruby
  • Rust
  • Scala
  • Unity

