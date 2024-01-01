Supplemental Notice for California Residents

Our sources of personal information. We collect the categories of personal information identified above from the following sources: (1) directly from you; (2) through your use of the Site or Service; (3) affiliates; (4) third parties such as Google, Github, and Azure Devops (when you log in using one of those accounts); (5) social media and other content platforms; (6) public databases; (7) business and channel partners; and (8) service providers.

Aggregation and de-identification. We may combine the information we collect (“aggregate”) or remove pieces of information (“de-identify”) to limit or prevent identification of any particular user or device.

Our information disclosure practices. We describe our information disclosure practices in our Privacy Policy. We may disclose certain categories of personal information with third parties (as defined by the CCPA) for the business purposes described above. For example, we may disclose identifiers and professional or employment related data with our partners who provide referral, sale, resale, or similar go-to-market services. If you, your administrator, or other Service users choose to install or enable third-party apps, add-ons, or other platforms, we may also disclose identifiers and any content you choose to connect with those apps.

Do not sell or share. We do not sell or share (as such terms are defined in the CCPA) your personal information to third parties.

Your rights under California law. If you are a California resident, you may have certain rights. California law may permit you to request that we: Provide you the categories of personal information we have collected or disclosed about you; the categories of sources of such information; the business or commercial purpose for collecting, “selling,” or “sharing” your personal information; the categories of third parties to whom we disclose or “sell,” or with whom we “share,” personal information; and the categories of personal information we “sell.”

Provide access to and/or a copy of certain information we hold about you.

Delete certain information we have about you.

Correct inaccurate personal information that we maintain about you. You also have the right to not be discriminated against (as provided for in applicable law) for exercising certain of your rights. Certain information may be exempt from such requests under applicable law. We need certain types of information so that we can provide the Site or Service to you. If you ask us to delete it, you may no longer be able to access or use the Site or Service.

Information collected on behalf of our customers. In instances where we process personal information on behalf of our customer, rights requests should be directed to the relevant customer. Any request sent directly to us that pertains to information collected on behalf of a customer will be forwarded on to that customer.

How to exercise your rights. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, you can submit a request at sentry.io/contact/gdpr/. You will be required to verify your identity before we fulfill your request. To do so, you will need to provide information to match with our existing records to verify your identity depending on the nature of the request and the sensitivity of the information sought (e.g., provide your email address). You can also designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf. To do so, you must provide us with written authorization or a power of attorney, signed by you, for the agent to act on your behalf. You will still need to verify your identity directly with us.

Sensitive personal information. The CCPA also allows you to limit the use or disclosure of your “sensitive personal information” (as defined in the CCPA) if your sensitive personal information is used for certain purposes. Please note that we do not use or disclose sensitive personal information other than for purposes for which you cannot opt out under the CCPA.

Financial Incentive. We occasionally run giveaways, sweepstakes, and contests where participants may provide personal information in return for a chance to win certain prizes. You can opt into the giveaway, sweepstakes, or contest by taking the requested action. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you have a right to withdraw from these incentives at any time. If you decide you don’t want to participate in these financial incentives, you can refrain from taking the requested actions. The specific reward or incentive offered, if any, is made available to you when you take the action specified in the particular giveaway, sweepstakes, or contest. The monetary value of the reward or incentive is a reasonable approximation of the monetary value of the information you provide us. We have arrived at this estimate based on consideration of multiple factors, including the following: (1) revenue we generate in developing insights on our Customers; (2) expenses we incur in operating the giveaway, sweepstakes, or contest; and (3) our reasonable assessment of revenue we may generate as a result of the referrals provided to us by our Customers.