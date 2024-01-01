For large and fast-growing development teams

Deliver a better product experience with code monitoring at scale

Increase developer velocity and remove silos with full visibility into your code health across your frontend, backend, APIs, and microservices — in a single platform.

Get in touch

EU Data Residency - Join the Waitlist for Early Access

With EU region availability, you can choose to have your Sentry data hosted in the EU (instead of the U.S.) to meet your company’s data residency requirements. Sign up for early access and we'll notify you when its your turn.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Help developers see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously

Seeing eyes binocular icon

See issues that really matter

Visibility across all platforms, so no bug gets away from you.

Solve issues in minutes

Deep context removes back-and-forth issue remediation across teams.

Learn insights to improve

Uncover trends and anomalies across your projects, teams, and organization.

We scale with you

Every part of Sentry is designed with high availability and redundancy in mind.
When your events spike, we'll be ready.

85k

Organizations seeing clearer

235k+

Products and services monitored

3.5M+

Developers solving issues faster

790B

Events recieved each month

Request a demo

Accelerate time to resolution with deep issue context

Quickly pinpoint when, where, and why a user experiences an issue–and who owns the broken code–with actionable error details like the commit that introduced the error, the code owner, and the user actions and functions leading up to when it occurred, so you can reproduce and fix issues faster.

See slow faster with performance monitoring

Stop querying log files to troubleshoot performance issues. Use Sentry Performance Monitoring to quickly identify errors and latency problems by tracing from your frontend through all your services to see the exact poor-performing API call or slow database query.

Maintain quality and stability with Release Health

Get real-time visibility across releases to see core metrics like crash-free sessions, version adoption, and failure rate so you can see the moment a release starts to degrade and quickly take action.

Uncover business insights with custom queries and dashboards

Identify historical trends and anomalies to optimize code health across your projects and teams. With Sentry’s visual query builder you can query against cross-environment error, release, and application performance data so you can get a holistic view into the health of your entire system.

Reduce operational overhead

Streamline your workflow to optimize the developer and customer experience with 45+ out-of-the-box tools and an open API to build custom integrations. Developers can receive alerts and the context they need to take action faster in the tools they use every day.

Your business is our business

When all hell breaks loose, we're here to help.

Scalable user management and compliance

With single sign-on, SAML, SCIM support, and audit trails, all Sentry customers have access to admin controls that govern identity, access, and usage to keep your data safe, secure, and centrally managed.

Automatic and Continuous improvement

Don't leave yourself vulnerable with an outdated instance. While we deploy to production multiple times a day, Sentry is always up-to-date (without you even lifting a finger).

Support

Build a code observability practice customized to your organization. With a dedicated support team, you can discuss product questions, get onboarding help, and provide product feedback almost instantly.

Reliability

We strive to always be available — Sentry rarely encounters issues. Check for yourself at status.sentry.io, our transparent dashboard that tracks our uptime in real time.

Exceed security and privacy requirements

Security and compliance are top priorities for Sentry because they are fundamental to your experience. We use a variety of industry-standard technologies and services to secure your data from unauthorized access, disclosure, use, and loss. We undergo a security penetration test from an independent, third-party agency, and we are GDPR, HIPAA, ISO27001, and SOC2 Type 2 compliant as well as Data Privacy Framework certified.

Learn more

”Sentry's high-quality tooling helps Disney+ maintain high-quality service to its tens of millions of global subscribers.”

Andrew Hay
Director of Engineering at Disney Streaming Services
Request a demo
Gartner Cool Vendor 2023
Cool Vendors in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience, January 2023. The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.